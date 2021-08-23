Cancel
EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won leads gains among Asian currencies

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

Aug 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR ` Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 109.850 109.8 -0.05 Sing dlr 1.360 1.3621 +0.16 Taiwan dlr 27.970 28.008 +0.14 Korean won 1172.600 1179.6 +0.60 Baht 33.270 33.339 +0.21 Peso 50.202 50.33 +0.25 Rupiah 14410.000 14450 +0.28 Rupee 74.385 74.385 +0.00 Ringgit 4.227 4.236 +0.21 Yuan 6.491 6.5012 +0.16 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 109.850 103.24 -6.02 Sing dlr 1.360 1.3209 -2.87 Taiwan dlr 27.970 28.483 +1.83 Korean won 1172.600 1086.20 -7.37 Baht 33.270 29.96 -9.95 Peso 50.202 48.01 -4.37 Rupiah 14410.000 14040 -2.57 Rupee 74.385 73.07 -1.77 Ringgit 4.227 4.0400 -4.42 Yuan 6.491 6.5283 +0.58 (Compiled by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru)

Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Posted by
The Independent

Sensex flat as Asian markets tumble, Wall Street and FTSE 100 end with gains

The Indian equity benchmarks were trading with muted gains on Thursday with weakness in banking and financial stocks. The Sensex declined as much as 90 points to hit an intraday low of 55,854 earlier and is now 130 points up. Nifty 50 index is above 16,600. Meanwhile, Asian shares stepped back on Thursday despite a positive ending at Wall Street as concerns of rising cases of Delta variant spooked investors. Both Chinese and Hong Kong markets were deep in the red while the Japanese market traded flat. Wall Street stocks rose while the US dollar slipped on Wednesday, with investors...
kfgo.com

Asian stocks rally on extended Wall St bounce, easing Fed taper worries

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Asian stocks rose on Tuesday on an extended bounce on Wall Street as investors drew comfort from full approval granted to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and on easing worries of an imminent tapering of stimulus by the Federal Reserve. The dollar was licking its wounds after its sharpest...
Posted by
Action News Jax

Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street hits new high

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street hit a new high as investors looked ahead to a Federal Reserve gathering for an update on U.S. stimulus. Shanghai advanced while Hong Kong declined. Tokyo was unchanged. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.2% after...
Posted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares on edge as day of Fed chair speech arrives

HONG KONG, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Asian shares were mixed on Friday morning as slight gains in China were balanced by declines elsewhere and investors globally turned cautious ahead of a long-awaited speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Remarks from the Federal Reserve’s more hawkish policy makers and a deadly...
Posted by
Reuters

S.Korean stocks edge up ahead of Fed chief's speech

SEOUL, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares closed slightly higher on Friday as investors refrained from making big bets ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole symposium later in the day. The won and the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The...
Posted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Singapore stocks drop 1% as 'taper tantrum' fears resurface

* Philippines, Indonesia edge lower in thin trade * Singapore stocks hit their lowest in over 3 months * Thai stocks up for 6th day as COVID-19 restrictions ease * Most regional currencies strengthen against U.S. dollar By Arundhati Dutta Aug 27 (Reuters) - Singapore stocks dropped 1% on Friday as investors cut exposure to riskier assets over concerns of a shift in the U.S. Federal Reserve's pandemic-era accommodative stance and fears of geopolitical instability. Other emerging Asian markets were mixed in a low-volume trade after rallying for most of the week, as investors weighed indications from Fed officials that the central bank may begin paring bond purchases soon. "Markets reckoned they might have been too hasty in brushing aside the Fed's Jackson Hole Economic Symposium as a non-event," DBS analysts said in a note. A dovish tone from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell could counter worries about economic damage from the Delta coronavirus variant and fears about political fallout from a bomb attack in Kabul, possibly spurring bids in riskier currencies against the dollar. An Islamic State suicide bomber killed 85 people, including 13 U.S. soldiers outside the gates of Kabul airport on Thursday. U.S. forces are currently bracing for more attacks. Stocks in Singapore hit their lowest in more than three months. "The 'taper tantrum' syndrome fear has resurfaced, and plus, we head into the weekend with geopolitical risk on the rise in the Middle East," said Kelvin Wong, an analyst at CMC Markets, referring to Singapore equities. Stocks in Taiwan extended gains to a fifth session, helped by a bounce in semiconductor shares worldwide. Last week, the government urged state-run banks to buy stocks to soften the tumble. Currencies in emerging markets strengthened against the dollar, with the Indonesian rupiah being an outlier. The Philippine peso weakened as much as 0.3%, before clawing back later in the day. The peso's lacklustre open was in reaction to comments from authorities suggesting that the Philippines would take longer than expected to emerge from the subdued economic activity, according to Nicholas Mapa, a senior economist at ING. Local media here reported that Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua forecast the Philippines could return to pre-COVID GDP levels by as late as 2023. "Sentiment is shifting quickly and affecting foreign buying and selling in the local equity market," Mapa said. Thai stocks extended gains to a sixth day and hit their highest in two months after the country said it would ease some COVID-19 restrictions. Malaysia stocks climbed for a sixth session and the ringgit strengthened as worries over political instability continued to fade after the appointment of the country's new prime minister last Saturday. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are down 4.3 basis points at 4.681% ** Singapore's 5-year benchmark yield is up 1 basis point at 0.831% ** Thailand's 10-year government bond yields are down 1.5 basis points at 1.62% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0716 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % DAILY YTD % % Japan +0.07 -6.14 -0.36 0.72 China.
Posted by
Reuters

Yuan weakens as PBOC seen easing, Fed seen tapering

SHANGHAI, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The yuan eased on Friday against the U.S. dollar due to expectations that China's central bank will loosen monetary policy as the economy slows down, while the U.S. central bank is expected to begin tapering its stimulus. After a weaker midpoint rate setting by the People's Bank of China, the spot yuan opened at 6.4860 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4832 at midday, 17 pips weaker than the previous late session close. Bank of America said in a note that it now expects the yuan to depreciate to 6.60 per dollar by the end of this year, citing the prospect of a rate cut. "We expect this to result in monetary policy divergence between an easing central bank in China and tapering Federal Reserve," the bank said, adding slowing Chinese exports would also weaken the yuan. Ting Lu, Chief China Economist at Nomura, said in a note on Friday that the probabilities of an interest rate cut and a reduction in banks' required reserve ratio were both rising, due to the "rising risk of a worse-than-expected slowdown." "In coming months, we expect China' GDP growth to drop significantly, driven by the latest wave of COVID-19, slowing exports, property tightening and the campaign to reduce carbon emissions," Lu wrote. Earnings at China's industrial firms in July slowed for the fifth straight month, data released on Friday showed. In contrast, U.S. corporate profits surged to a fresh record high in the second quarter, boosted by robust demand and higher prices. The dollar was boosted on global markets ahead of the upcoming Jackson Hole Symposium for central bankers, hosted by the Fed. The market's focus is locked on Fed Chair Jerome Powell, in case he offers any insight into plans for tapering during his speech to the symposium later in the global day. Expectations rose after Fed presidents James Bullard, Esther George and Robert Kaplan urged the central bank to begin paring bond purchases. The yuan market at 5:01AM GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4863 6.473 -0.21% Spot yuan 6.4834 6.4815 -0.03% Divergence from -0.04% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.69% Spot change since 2005 27.66% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.75 98.73 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.978 93.053 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4808 0.04% * Offshore 6.6549 -2.53% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Shanghai Newsroom)
Posted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX rallies on Powell speech, real leads weekly gains

* Powell says no plans for immediate tapering * Argentina's largest province to restructure $7 bln debt * Brazilian real top weekly performer among Latam peers * Mexican stocks briefly hit record high (Updates with Powell speech) By Shreyashi Sanyal and Ambar Warrick Aug 27 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies rallied on Friday as U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell calmed market expectations for imminent stimulus tapering, with Brazil's real racing past its emerging market peers this week. Colombia's peso and Brazil's real led gains for the day, rising around 1% each. Risk-driven assets surged across the globe after Powell indicated that programs which have flooded markets with liquidity for the past year will remain in place for the time being. "Powell's Jackson Hole speech was dovish in tone and consistent with the market's expectations. The Federal Reserve has done ample work in recent weeks to prepare the market for the potential of a late 2021 tapering announcement," said David Bahnsen, chief investment officer, The Bahnsen Group. Most Latin American currencies had traded largely rangebound in the lead-up to the Powell speech, after logging large losses last week as investors fretted over rising COVID-19 cases and a potential slowdown in global economic growth. This week, the real was on track for a weekly gain of 3.2%, its best in nearly five months and the top performing emerging market currency. Still, concerns remained about Brazil's stretched fiscal spending, even as the government marked some progress in negotiations with the Supreme Court as it seeks to stagger mandated payments to avoid breaking the spending cap. Mexico's peso reversed early losses and traded 0.8% higher, while Mexican stocks briefly touched record highs as the country's new finance minister said the 2022 budget will not increase taxes. Peru's sol rose 0.2% after the economy ministry hiked its economic growth forecast for the current year to 10.5% from 10.0% previously, due to what it called a strong recovery in production. Peru's Congress pushed back a key vote to confirm or reject a new leftist Cabinet nominated by President Pedro Castillo to Friday, extending uncertainty as conflicts between the executive and the legislature loom large. Rising copper prices on the back of a softer dollar lifted the Chilean peso, which is now set to clock small weekly gains. The Argentine peso was flat. Investors are waiting for the country's largest province, Buenos Aires province, to wrap up its $7 billion restructuring of foreign currency bonds on Friday after more than 16 months of negotiations. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1273.98 0.62 MSCI LatAm 2488.16 1.92 Brazil Bovespa 120303.76 1.33 Mexico IPC 52343.96 0.1 Chile IPSA 4465.98 0.5 Argentina MerVal 73565.98 2.817 Colombia COLCAP 1322.72 0.66 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.2009 1.03 Mexico peso 20.1844 0.83 Chile peso 783.7 0.32 Colombia peso 3824.91 1.07 Peru sol 4.0512 0.19 Argentina peso 97.5600 -0.03 (interbank) (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Rosalba O'Brien)
poundsterlinglive.com

Pound-Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: Fed and Global Market Risks Linger as 1.3580 Offers Support

Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.3533-1.3560. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The Pound-to-Dollar exchange rate entered the new week near 2021 lows but could be aided back onto its feet over the coming days if global markets continue to stabilise and the increasing proximity of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) Jackson Hole Symposium encourages caution among Dollar bulls, although analyst commentary suggests the risk is of Sterling remaining on its back foot.
Posted by
Reuters

S.Korean stocks set to snap three-day rally as BOK raises rates

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won flat vs U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares slipped on Thursday and were set to snap a three-day rally after the country's central bank raised its policy rate from a record low to address a buildup in financial imbalances. ** The won pared early gains, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The KOSPI fell 9.32 points, or 0.30%, to 3,137.49 as of 0224 GMT, reversing the 0.27% gain it clocked a day ago. ** The Bank of Korea raised its policy rate for the first time in almost three years, becoming the first major Asian central bank to shift away from pandemic-era monetary settings as surging household debt created new threats for the economy. ** Technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.66%, leading the declines on the benchmark, while internet giant Naver and biopharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics also dropped 1.86% and 1.35%, respectively. ** Investors' focus is on the BOK governor's press conference, and the U.S. Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium later this week. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 139.0 billion won ($119.05 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,167.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , up 0.09%. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,167.7 per dollar, down 0.3%, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,167.9. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.08 point to 110.27. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.0 basis points to 1.457%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.1 basis points to 1.947%. ($1 = 1,167.5900 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V)
Posted by
Reuters

Indian shares muted ahead of derivatives expiry; banks fall

BENGALURU, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Indian shares were little changed on Thursday as banking stocks that fell ahead of the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts were countered by a jump of more than 1% in heavyweight Reliance Industries. By 0348 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was 0.07% lower...
Posted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean stocks fall after c.bank rate hike; most others retreat

* S.Korea lifts interest rates from record low * Malaysian ringgit at its strongest in a month * Thai stocks up for fifth straight day By Arundhati Dutta Aug 26 (Reuters) - South Korean stocks and the won fell on Thursday after the country's central bank raised policy rates, while most other equity markets in the region pulled back from a recent rebound ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's symposium later this week. Global central banks have sought to tighten policies to rein in inflation spikes, with the Bank of Korea becoming the first major Asian central bank to move away from pandemic-era monetary settings. Investors are also eyeing Fed chair Jerome Powell's speech on Friday to get clues about a tapering in U.S. stimulus. "Markets might have been too quick to brush off the Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium on Aug. 27-28 as a non-event, " analysts at DBS said in a note. Surging COVID-19 cases in the region have also pressured its equity markets. South Korea's stock benchmark fell up to 0.8%, and the won weakened 0.3% against the dollar. The Bank of Korea raised its policy rate for the first time in almost three years, even as the country reported highest daily count of COVID-19 deaths for 2021. "This is not a dismissal of (the) Delta risks, but an acknowledgement of the substantial recovery (accentuated by exports) thus far, " Mizuho Bank analysts said in a note. "While the rate-hike may be incongruous with Delta outbreaks, it provides a pre-emptive buffer against KRW (Korean won) and macro-stability risks, and quells worries of extended leverage." Most of the region's currencies weakened, led by the Philippine peso's 0.6% fall. But, the Malaysian ringgit was at its strongest in over five weeks, as the dollar hovered near a one-week low versus major peers. The country's stock benchmark gained for a fifth consecutive session. The ringgit's move was due to softer dollar and broadly supported risk sentiment on positive U.S. vaccination news and on expectations that Jackson Hole may not see a tapering announcement, Maybank analysts said in a note. Thai stocks rose for a fifth straight session. The country's unemployment rate in the second quarter dipped from a 12-year high in the previous three months. The Indonesian index dropped 0.8% after the country said its budget deficit was 2.04% of the GDP between January to July this year. HIGHLIGHTS ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 7.1 basis points at 6.173% ** Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield is up 2.3 basis points at 1.424%​​ ** Thailand's 10-year government bond yields are up 2.5 basis points at 1.635% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0413 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % X DAILY YTD % % Japan +0.05 -6.09 <.N2 0.00 1.02 25> China.
Posted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares retreat from rally, South Korea raises rates

HONG KONG, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Asian shares stepped back on Thursday after a sharp rebound this week, though a solid Wall Street performance overnight contained losses in the region as rising vaccinations offset some of the worries over persistently high COVID-19 cases worldwide. The global inflationary pulse was also...
Posted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar jumps after Fed official's taper talk stirs markets

* Dollar rises off one-week lows ahead of Jackson Hole summit * Korean won falls after rate hike * Implied euro-dollar volatility at one-week low * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (Adds Bullard comments, fresh prices) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The dollar jumped from one-week lows on Thursday after a regional Federal Reserve president suggested a faster pace of reducing the U.S. central bank's asset purchases, comments that pushed the greenback toward a key resistance level. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major trading currencies, was about 0.06% higher just before the remarks by James Bullard, the president of the St. Louis Fed who is considered a hawk on policy. Bullard said in comments to CNBC that he was skeptical that inflation would moderate and for that reason the Fed needed to start tapering its bond-purchasing program. "We have to get going on taper, get the taper finished by the end of the first quarter of next year. Then we can evaluate inflation, what the situation is," Bullard said. The dollar index jumped to above 93, a key resistance level, before easing a bit to trade 0.15% higher at 92.958. On Wednesday, the index had dropped to 92.801 for the first time since Aug. 17. The euro was down 0.07% at $1.1762. Two weeks ago the dollar index rose above 93 and has been testing that level since as a support level, said Steven Ricchiuto, U.S. chief economist at Mizuho Securities USA LLC. The market will likely discount what Bullard said, in part because he's a non-voting member of the Fed's policy-setting committee, but "his voice is heard in the room and you have to assume therefore it does have some impact", he said. "I don't think we're likely to reverse (the dollar's trend higher) too quickly," he said. POWELL EYED Bullard's comments came as the Fed's annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming opened, with the highlight expected to be Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech on Friday. Powell is unlikely to offer few new hints about when the Fed may start to reduce its massive asset purchases, analysts said. Benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields were last at 1.356%, after reaching 1.375% following Bullard's comments, the highest since Aug. 12. The yen traded up 0.09% at $110.0900. Currency market swings have eased ahead of Powell's speech, with implied euro-dollar volatility at a one-week low . Markets are assessing how the Fed will react to signs inflation could be less transitory than it had flagged and whether it will stick to its new policy framework of letting inflation run hot. Signals of a taper starting this year had lifted the dollar index to a 9-1/2-month high of 93.734 last Friday. Meanwhile, more central banks worldwide are exiting or contemplating exiting from ultra-easy accommodative policies. South Korea's central bank on Thursday raised interest rates for the first time in three years. The won gave up initial gains, however, to fall 0.6% after the hike which had been well-flagged. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 10:27AM (1427 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 92.9420 92.8180 +0.15% 3.291% +93.0560 +92.8070 Euro/Dollar $1.1763 $1.1772 -0.08% -3.73% +$1.1779 +$1.1749 Dollar/Yen 110.1000 110.0000 +0.09% +6.56% +110.2200 +109.9250 Euro/Yen 129.49 129.45 +0.03% +2.02% +129.7600 +129.3100 Dollar/Swiss 0.9176 0.9137 +0.43% +3.72% +0.9192 +0.9136 Sterling/Dollar $1.3724 $1.3764 -0.28% +0.46% +$1.3767 +$1.3710 Dollar/Canadian 1.2627 1.2590 +0.31% -0.83% +1.2632 +1.2587 Aussie/Dollar $0.7255 $0.7275 -0.28% -5.69% +$0.7279 +$0.7250 Euro/Swiss 1.0790 1.0754 +0.33% -0.16% +1.0805 +1.0750 Euro/Sterling 0.8569 0.8551 +0.21% -4.12% +0.8574 +0.8551 NZ $0.6962 $0.6974 -0.10% -2.98% +$0.6976 +$0.6948 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.8090 8.7980 +0.13% +2.59% +8.8275 +8.8030 Euro/Norway 10.3621 10.3690 -0.07% -1.00% +10.3888 +10.3520 Dollar/Sweden 8.7087 8.6809 +0.26% +6.25% +8.7193 +8.6777 Euro/Sweden 10.2435 10.2166 +0.26% +1.66% +10.2463 +10.2221 (Reporting by Sujata Rao; additional reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
wibqam.com

Bearish bets soften on Asian FX as U.S. dollar eases: Reuters poll

(Reuters) – Investors trimmed bearish bets on most Asian currencies as the dollar weakened on hopes of a temporary pushback in the Federal Reserve’s tapering timeline, while sentiment on the Indian rupee turned marginally bullish, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. Investors unwound their bearish bets on the Indian rupee...

