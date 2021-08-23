Bonded Finance Hits Market Cap of $5.08 Million (BOND)
Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last week, Bonded Finance has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bonded Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonded Finance has a market cap of $5.08 million and approximately $94,850.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.www.modernreaders.com
