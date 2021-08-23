Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Super Zero Protocol Price Down 0.6% This Week (SERO)

By Shelly Janes
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000409 BTC on major exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $66.42 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sero#Etho#Ella#Bitcoiin#Super Zero Protocol#Twitter#Cryptocompare#Privacy Protection#Dapps#Bitcoin Or Ethereum#News Updates For#Free Cryptobeat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Related
Stockszycrypto.com

CZ’s $1,000 Price Outlook In Motion As Binance Coin (BNB) Successfully Taps $500

Today, Binance Coin (BNB) tagged $500 for the first time since May. BNB, which is the native token of the biggest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, has had an impressive run so far this year. The coin is up about 1,234% year to date after starting the year at about $35. It is trading at around $500 as of this writing, up 9.81% on the day.
Marketsinvesting.com

Bollinger Bands creator warns Bitcoin bulls as BTC price struggles below $50K

Bitcoin (BTC) prices have recovered by more than 60% to $47,486 after bottoming out below $30,000 on July 20, triggering anticipations of an extended bull market toward $100,000. But to John Bollinger, a celebrated contributor to the field of financial analysis, investors should refrain from buying the benchmark cryptocurrency at current prices.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

Worthington Industries Inc (WOR): Price Down $-2.02 (-3.39)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.6 (-1.03)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, WOR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.6 (-1.03%) from the hour prior. WOR has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
BusinessCNBC

Bosch says the semiconductor supply chains in the car industry no longer work

Bosch believes semiconductor supply chains in the automotive industry are no longer fit for purpose as the global chip shortage rages on. German car giants and semiconductor suppliers should figure out how the chip supply chain can be improved, according to Bosch board manager Harald Kroeger. Semiconductor supply chain issues...
Posted by
Best Life

This Is the Most and Least Trusted Bank in the U.S., Data Shows

There are few businesses you put your trust in more than your bank. After all, you rely on it to protect your money and provide a sense of security for your overall financial life. But banks have proven to be no strangers to scandals, security beaches, and all sorts of other questionable business practices. So, what is the most—and least—trusted bank in the U.S.? We consulted the latest Axios Harris Poll 100 to find out.
EconomyWired UK

China’s digital yuan is a warning to the world

In April 2020 a grainy screenshot of China’s sovereign digital currency, DCEP (short for Digital Currency/Electronic Payments) or the Digital Chinese Yuan (DCNY), was leaked online. The image showed a wallet for the DCNY provided by the Agricultural Bank of China, with payment functions, QR codes, and the ability to tap phones together to pay offline. While the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) had started researching digital currencies as early as 2014, the screenshot was the clearest indication of how far along in the process they were.
Softwareinfosecurity-magazine.com

Microsoft Power Apps Tool Exposed 38 Million Records by Default

A configuration issue with a popular Microsoft development platform has exposed tens of millions of sensitive customer records, including those containing COVID-19 information, according to researchers. Microsoft Power Apps enables “citizen developers” to create mobile and web-based apps for their businesses. However, a team from UpGuard found that the portal...
SoftwareDigital Trends

IBM claims its new processor can detect fraud in real time

At Hot Chips, an annual conference for the semiconductor industry, IBM showed of its new Telum processor, which is powering the next generation of IBM Z systems. In addition to eight cores and a massive amount of L2 cache, the processor features a dedicated A.I. accelerator that can detect fraud in real time.
Healthprotocol.com

Who's going back to the office?

Good morning! This Wednesday, small tech isn't playing by Big Tech's rules when it comes to vaccine mandates, China will pass a new data privacy law, and Palantir loves gooold. The Big Story. Big Tech wants vaccine mandates. What about small tech?. The return-to-office playbook for Big Tech is starting...
TechnologyCoinTelegraph

T-Mobile looking into potential hack of data on 100 million customers

U.S. telecom giant T-Mobile is looking into an alleged massive data breach that may have compromised more than 100 million users. According to Vice's Motherboard, T-Mobile is investigating an alleged data breach claimed by the author of the post on an underground forum. The Aug. 15 report says the hacker claims to have obtained data on more than 100 million customers from T-Mobile servers.
InternetPosted by
TechRadar

One of the internet's most infamous domain names is up for sale

One of the internet’s most notorious domains, thepiratebay.com, is currently up for sale on auction site Sedo. The .org and .com addresses attached to the famous torrenting operation changed hands last year after the owners accidentally allowed them to lapse. They were quickly snapped up by Dropcatch, a service that captures lapsed domains, and then auctioned off.

Comments / 0

Community Policy