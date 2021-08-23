Super Zero Protocol Price Down 0.6% This Week (SERO)
Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000409 BTC on major exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $66.42 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0