Home remodels make a disaster. If you’re living in your house during a remodel, this can lead to a lot of extra mess that you need to work around until the project is finished. It can also lead to kid meltdowns and big frustrations for parents. Part of the issue is the upheaval of what was once normal in the house to something new. Kids like routine, and these changes can leave them feeling overwhelmed and stressed about the changes. Moving things around temporarily can create a less structured environment. But with the right steps, you can still stay in a routine that keeps everyone feeling great, even when your home is in disarray.