Kaleva VFW Holds Candle Light Vigil, Supporting Troops in Afghanistan

With thousands of Americans still stuck in Afghanistan local veterans are taking the time to show their support.

The Kaleva VFW in Manistee County took the entirety of Sunday to raise money for families that are being impacted.

On Sunday alone they raised over $1000 in bottles and cans.

On Sunday, evening they held a candle lit vigil and lit candles for those that haven’t come home yet.

“We’re letting them know that we haven’t forgot about them and that they are in our thoughts and we’re doing everything we can to get them home,” says Sean Knudsen.

Knudsen is the commander of the Kaleva VFW and served in Iraq.

He says many those those veterans that do return won’t get the resources they need.

“It’s hard to sleep at night for most of us veterans, myself personally—having served in the Middle East—and knowing that they’re over there, some of them are fighting for the lives knowing that a good majority of them won’t…they’ll never see the light of day here in United States. It’s tough.”

The Kaleva VFW will be accepting can and bottle donations for the foreseeable future.

These funds will go back directly to Kaleva area veterans.