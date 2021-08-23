Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kaleva, MI

Kaleva VFW Holds Candle Light Vigil, Supporting Troops in Afghanistan

By Madison Schlegel
Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago

With thousands of Americans still stuck in Afghanistan local veterans are taking the time to show their support.

The Kaleva VFW in Manistee County took the entirety of Sunday to raise money for families that are being impacted.

On Sunday alone they raised over $1000 in bottles and cans.

On Sunday, evening they held a candle lit vigil and lit candles for those that haven’t come home yet.

“We’re letting them know that we haven’t forgot about them and that they are in our thoughts and we’re doing everything we can to get them home,” says Sean Knudsen.

Knudsen is the commander of the Kaleva VFW and served in Iraq.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qhsxP_0bZoZU9u00

He says many those those veterans that do return won’t get the resources they need.

“It’s hard to sleep at night for most of us veterans, myself personally—having served in the Middle East—and knowing that they’re over there, some of them are fighting for the lives knowing that a good majority of them won’t…they’ll never see the light of day here in United States. It’s tough.”

The Kaleva VFW will be accepting can and bottle donations for the foreseeable future.

These funds will go back directly to Kaleva area veterans.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manistee County, MI
Government
Manistee County, MI
Society
County
Manistee County, MI
City
Kaleva, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vfw#Candles#United States#Americans#The Kaleva Vfw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
Related
WorldPosted by
9&10 News

Pentagon Says There Has Been An Explosion At Kabul Airport

The Pentagon says there has been an explosion outside Kabul airport. Spokesman John Kirby says there was no immediate word if anyone has died in the explosion. This comes as thousands of Afghans have been gathered at the airport for days in attempts to get out of the country since the Taliban took over, and comes after many countries warned of a possible attack at the airport.

Comments / 0

Community Policy