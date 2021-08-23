Cancel
Tokes Market Capitalization Reaches $1.43 Million (TKS)

By Emily Schoerning
 4 days ago

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Tokes has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. One Tokes coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Tokes has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $6.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

