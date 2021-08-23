Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Dentacoin Price Down 17.3% Over Last Week (DCN)

By Shelly Janes
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Dentacoin (CURRENCY:DCN) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Dentacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dentacoin has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dentacoin has a market capitalization of $14.72 million and approximately $317,523.00 worth of Dentacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Currency#Dentacoin Price#Dcn#Dentacoin Lrb#Busd#Matic#Theta#Grt#0 00002113 Btc#Cryptocompare#Blockchain#News Updates#Dentacoin Daily Enter#Free Cryptobeat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
Marketsambcrypto.com

XRP, Ethereum Classic, Enjin Price Analysis: 23 August

Altcoins such as XRP, Ethereum Classic and Enjin weren’t quick to mirror Bitcoin and Ethereum’s upward trend. These altcoins continued to display signs of consolidation. XRP failed to test the $1.31 immediate resistance mark, ETC’s movement remained sandwiched between $71.96 and $65.48 respectively. Enjin had recorded a multi-month high recently, however, its uptrend was disrupted as it only noted a 0.5% increase in the last 24 hours.
Marketscoingeek.com

Historic 2GB block earns miner over 16 bitcoins

Ask any BTC advocate how block reward miners will be sustained after the block subsidy runs out, and they’ll mumble about world reserve currencies, settlement layers, and people being willing to pay fees in the hundreds of dollars for secure, albeit terribly slow, transactions. Ask anyone involved in BSV, and...
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

Is Solana (SOL) Still a Good Crypto Investment?

Solana (SOL) is among the best-performing cryptocurrencies in 2021, with gains of about 5,000 percent. With that blockbuster return in mind, you might be wondering if SOL is still a good investment. Here's Solana's price prediction for 2025. Article continues below advertisement. Solana set a new all-time high of $82...
Stocksinvezz.com

Should you invest in Bitcoin after it reached $50,000 in August?

Bitcoin reached $50,000 on Sunday after experiencing a steady rise in value after July. Bitcoin reached its all-time high of over $64,000 in April. It reached below $30,000, however, it has risen back to one of its highest value points since. Bitcoin BTC/USD has managed to reach a value of...
CurrenciesCoinTelegraph

Bitcoin loses $48K as analysts eye next zones for a potential BTC price bounce

Bitcoin (BTC) headed down to test new support on Wednesday after a breakdown of bullish trajectory sparked predictions of $44,000. Old resistance provides a backdrop for BTC price rethink. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD losing around 2% overnight Wednesday. A rejection after an attempt to reclaim...
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC continues to retrace, moves past the $48,000 support

Bitcoin price analysis is bearish for today. BTC/USD continued to decline overnight. Bitcoin broke past the $48,000 support. Bitcoin price analysis is bearish today as the market continues to decline after reaching the $50,000 mark earlier today. Therefore, we expect BTC/USD to see further downside later today and retrace even more of the gain seen last week.
StocksNEWSBTC

Grayscale Tops Up Ethereum Investment To $10 Billion

Ethereum makes up a large part of crypto-asset manager Grayscale’s portfolio. In a recent report, it shows that Grayscale now has over 3 million ETH in its asset under management (AUM), amounting to more than $10 billion. This makes the asset manager one of the largest holders of Ethereum in the space.
Stockscryptopotato.com

Market Watch: Bitcoin Flirts With $50K Again, Terra (LUNA) Sets New ATH After 300% Monthly Spike

While bitcoin has lost the $50,000 mark and is trying to reclaim it once again, LUNA has gone on a tear in the past month for a new ATH. Despite falling by a few thousand dollars after breaking above $50,000, bitcoin has recovered most losses and currently stands near that particular level. Most altcoins have also stalled after the notable gains charted yesterday, except for Terra. LUNA is close to the top 10 coins after painting a fresh all-time high hours ago.
Stocksdigitalmarketnews.com

Filecoin Price To Go Over $100

The cryptocurrency Filecoin has accumulated a gains percentage of 65% over the last month in order to reach its highest price. The recent growth was definitely accelerated after a partnership with the oracle protocol of Chainlink on the 6th of August which allowed the projects to unify their grant initiatives.
CurrenciesNEWSBTC

Crypto Market Analysis: 24th August 2021

Bitcoin has broken out above $50,000 for the first time since May this year as PayPal announces crypto buying and selling in the UK. PayPal has trailed its launch of crypto buying and selling in the UK for some time but has today announced its intention to allow UK-based users to buy and sell crypto tokens from this week. Users will be able to hold a basket of four cryptoassets – bitcoin, ethereum, litecoin and bitcoin cash, but it is unclear as of yet whether the firm will allow users to make payments in said cryptos.
Stockscoingeek.com

Solana sees first rug pull: Luna Yield disappears with $6.7M in digital currency

The Solana blockchain has experienced its very first rug pull. Luna Yield ($LUNY), a yield aggregator launched via the Solana launchpad ‘SolPad,’ has disappeared with roughly $6.7 million worth of various digital currencies. How did this happen and how was it solved?. Luna Yield marketed itself as a legitimate project...
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

5 Best Coins For 100x Gains August 2021 Week 4

The crypto market is booming presently as the nascent industry has hit the $2.16 trillion valuations, rising 0.37% in the last 24 hours. Several investors are searching for the best coins for 100x gains. This article will highlight the five best coins we believe will generate massive returns for your investments.
Marketscryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Tops $50K to Reach Fifteen Week High

Bitcoin prices have reached their highest levels since the middle of May after breaking the psychological barrier at $50,000 today. After posting 5 green weekly candles in a row, Bitcoin prices have finally breached the $50K barrier during Monday morning’s Asian trading session. The big move has returned price levels...
StocksBenzinga

How High can Binance Coin (BNB) go?

Decided you want in on the crypto action? You can buy Binance Coin on Binance and FTX Exchange. Our team is diligently working to keep up with trends in the crypto markets. Keep up to date on the latest news and up-and-coming coins. MOON. BUST. 10 votes. Binance Coin (BNB)...
Marketsambcrypto.com

Binance Coin, IOTA, VeChain Price Analysis: 23 August

Bitcoin shot above $50K for the first time in 3 months, and as the broader crypto market strengthened, altcoins followed suit. Binance Coin registered a 5.7% increase and recorded a multi-month high at $479.14. IOTA toppled over the $1.11 resistance mark after logging a 7.35 gain, while VET prepared to test the $0.139 price ceiling.

Comments / 0

Community Policy