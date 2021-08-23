Dentacoin Price Down 17.3% Over Last Week (DCN)
Dentacoin (CURRENCY:DCN) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Dentacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dentacoin has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dentacoin has a market capitalization of $14.72 million and approximately $317,523.00 worth of Dentacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
