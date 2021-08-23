Cancel
Apron Network Price Tops $0.0929 on Top Exchanges (APN)

By John Adams
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Apron Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0929 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Apron Network has a total market cap of $8.68 million and approximately $948,628.00 worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Apron Network has traded down 11% against the dollar.

