Apron Network Price Tops $0.0929 on Top Exchanges (APN)

Dogecoin has seen a significant rise in value, up 41% over the last seven days. It’s pumping faster than Bitcoin or Ethereum amidst a wider crypto market surge. Dogecoin started the year at less than a penny per coin, surged to an all-time high above $0.73 in early May, and then lost nearly 78% of its value in the weeks that followed. It’s been a wild 2021 for the leading meme coin, but right now, DOGE is roaring again.