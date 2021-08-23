8/22/21 Meet the Greeks and Cooperatives
Hundreds of students crowded the mall outside the Krach Leadership Center on campus for the Fall 2021 Meet the Greeks and Cooperatives on Sunday. Prospective new members can choose from nearly 100 student organizations that comprise the community. The event is sponsored by the four groups that make up Fraternity, Sorority and Cooperative Life at Purdue – Interfraternity Council (42 groups), Multicultural Greek Council (10 groups), National Pan-Hellenic Council (7 groups), Purdue Cooperative Council (11 groups) and Panhellenic Association (21 groups). Sunday's event kicks off the new member recruitment for the four councils and their member organizations. There is no specific cutoff date for each organization, but membership recruitment is most ordinarily completed within the first three to four weeks of the fall semester. More information can be found HERE.
