Watch: Jinyoung, Krystal, Yoo Young Jae, And More Get Affectionate On Set Of “Police University”

In a recent interview and pictorial for @star1 magazine, B1A4’s Jinyoung talked about returning to acting after his military service. Jinyoung is currently starring in the new KBS drama “Police University,” which marks his first acting role in about two years. While he confessed to having been nervous about his first acting project following his military discharge, Jinyoung shared that his co-stars Cha Tae Hyun and f(x)’s Krystal had helped him get back into the swing of things in no time.