Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Watch: Jinyoung, Krystal, Yoo Young Jae, And More Get Affectionate On Set Of “Police University”

By S. Nam
Soompi
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKBS 2TV’s “Police University” released a new behind-the-scenes video!. The making-of video begins with B1A4’s Jinyoung and Cha Tae Hyun passionately acting. Jinyoung shows off the heart he makes with his fingers towards Cha Tae Hyun, while Cha Tae Hyun tries to swat away the flies that are distracting him. He comments, “They’ve all come to me.” Another fly comes in when Hong Soo Hyun opens the doors. Cha Tae Hyun asks, “How did the flies open the door and come in? That’s strange.”

www.soompi.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cha Tae Hyun
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MilitarySoompi

Song Hye Kyo And Jang Ki Yong’s New Drama To Pre-Record Press Conference Due To His Military Enlistment

SBS’s upcoming drama “Now, We Are Breaking Up” (literal translation) will be pre-recording its press conference ahead of Jang Ki Yong’s enlistment. “Now, We Are Breaking Up” is a new romance drama starring Song Hye Kyo, Jang Ki Yong, EXO‘s Sehun, Girl’s Day’s Yura, and more. Last month, Jang Ki Yong’s agency YG Entertainment confirmed that the actor would be enlisting in the military on August 23, a few months before the drama’s premiere in November.
TV & VideosSoompi

Ji Sung, GOT7’s Jinyoung, And Kim Jae Kyung Are Ready To Fight Back In “The Devil Judge”

TvN’s “The Devil Judge” has released new stills ahead of tonight’s episode!. “The Devil Judge” is a drama set in an alternate-universe, dystopian version of Korea where the entire nation participates in a trial through a live broadcast courtroom show. Ji Sung stars as Kang Yo Han, a head judge with mysterious intentions: is he a hero of the people in a world filled with chaos, or is he a devil who wears the mask of the law?
TV & VideosSoompi

Ji Sung Coolly Faces Kim Min Jung’s Threatening Attack In “The Devil Judge”

TvN’s “The Devil Judge” revealed new nail-biting stills ahead of tonight’s episode!. “The Devil Judge” is a drama set in an alternate-universe, dystopian version of Korea where the entire nation participates in a trial through a live broadcast courtroom show. Ji Sung stars as Kang Yo Han, a head judge with mysterious intentions: is he a hero of the people in a world filled with chaos, or is he a devil who wears the mask of the law?
EntertainmentSoompi

Jinyoung Is Thrown Into Fierce Survival Training In “Police University”

Jinyoung will face a new challenge in the next episode of KBS’s “Police University”!. “Police University” is a new drama about the chaotic investigation that ensues when a professor at an elite police university teams up with his students—one of whom is a genius hacker. B1A4’s Jinyoung and f(x)’s Krystal star as university students Kang Sun Ho and Oh Kang Hee, and Cha Tae Hyun stars as the passionate detective-turned-professor Yoo Dong Man.
WorldSoompi

Watch: Kim So Yeon, Uhm Ki Joon, And More Realistically Portray Fight Scenes On Set Of “The Penthouse 3”

SBS’s “The Penthouse 3” released an action-packed new behind-the-scenes video!. The making-of video begins with the stunt actors showing Uhm Ki Joon and Kim So Yeon how the fight scenes should play out. The two twirl around almost as if they’re dancing when they pretend to fight for 10 seconds straight. Kim Do Hyun, who is watching the fight take place with concern, comments, “It’s very fierce. I hope they don’t get hurt.”
WorldSoompi

Kim Min Jae And Park Gyu Young’s New Drama To Air In The Wednesday-Thursday Time Slot

Kim Min Jae and Park Gyu Young’s upcoming drama has confirmed its broadcast time slot!. The two actors are starring in the new KBS drama “Dal Li and Gamja-tang” (literal title), which is about the romance between a man who lacks schooling and book smarts but is extremely good at making a living and a woman who is intellectually polished and comes from an elite background but doesn’t know how to take care of herself.
WorldSoompi

Yoo Jae Myung Hunts Down A Serial Killer With Connections To A Terrorist In “Hometown”

TvN’s upcoming drama “Hometown” has released the first stills of Yoo Jae Myung. “Hometown” is set in a small rural town in 1999 and centers around Choi Hyung In (Yoo Jae Myung), who is investigating a series of strange murders, and Jo Jung Hyun (Han Ye Ri), who is searching for her missing niece. The two of them become involved in a mystery that also includes the terrorist Jo Kyung Ho (Um Tae Goo). It is directed by Park Hyun Suk (“Forest of Secrets 2”).
Educationepicstream.com

Where To Watch Kdrama Police University Online With English Subtitles?

KDrama & KPop Writer An avid K-pop and K-drama fan who's deeply into studying Greek and Roman mythology. We’re two episodes down in the KBS2 Kdrama Police University, and it’s just getting better! And of course, the series’ popularity is evident, with its first two episodes receiving quite impressive national viewership ratings.
EntertainmentSoompi

Jinyoung And Cha Tae Hyun Are Hot On Lee Jong Hyuk’s Trail In “Police University”

Get ready for an exciting chase to begin on KBS 2TV’s “Police University”!. “Police University” is a new KBS drama about the chaotic investigation that ensues when a professor at an elite police university teams up with his students—one of whom is a genius hacker. B1A4’s Jinyoung and f(x)‘s Krystal star as university students Kang Sun Ho and Oh Kang Hee, while Cha Tae Hyun stars as passionate detective-turned-professor Yoo Dong Man.
WorldSoompi

Lee Sang Yoon Is A Chaebol Born Under A Lucky Star In New Drama “One The Woman”

SBS has released the first stills of Lee Sang Yoon in the upcoming drama “One the Woman”!. “One the Woman” is a comedy drama about a corrupt prosecutor trying to regain her memories after getting amnesia and switching lives with a chaebol daughter-in-law who looks exactly like her. Honey Lee stars as both the prosecutor Jo Yeon Joo and the chaebol daughter-in-law Kang Mi Na. Lee Sang Yoon co-stars as Han Seung Wook, a chaebol heir who still has feelings for his first love.
WorldSoompi

Watch: GOT7’s Jinyoung Is Full Of Ideas While Filming Kiss Scene With Park Gyu Young In “The Devil Judge”

“The Devil Judge” has uploaded another making-of video!. tvN’s “The Devil Judge” takes place in an alternate-universe dystopian Korea where the entire nation participates in a live broadcast courtroom show. Ji Sung stars as the titular “devil judge” Kang Yo Han and Kim Min Jung plays Jung Sun Ah, Kang Yo Han’s nemesis and the executive director of the social responsibility foundation. GOT7’s Jinyoung stars as Kim Ga On, an associate judge who questions Kang Yo Han’s motives. Opposite of Jinyoung is Park Gyu Young as Yoon Soo Hyun, a skillful police detective in a regional investigation unit who is on the hunt for Kang Yo Han’s secrets.
MilitarySoompi

Jinyoung Expresses Gratitude To Krystal And Cha Tae Hyun For Helping Him Readjust To Filming After Military Discharge

In a recent interview and pictorial for @star1 magazine, B1A4’s Jinyoung talked about returning to acting after his military service. Jinyoung is currently starring in the new KBS drama “Police University,” which marks his first acting role in about two years. While he confessed to having been nervous about his first acting project following his military discharge, Jinyoung shared that his co-stars Cha Tae Hyun and f(x)’s Krystal had helped him get back into the swing of things in no time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy