Watch: Jinyoung, Krystal, Yoo Young Jae, And More Get Affectionate On Set Of “Police University”
KBS 2TV’s “Police University” released a new behind-the-scenes video!. The making-of video begins with B1A4’s Jinyoung and Cha Tae Hyun passionately acting. Jinyoung shows off the heart he makes with his fingers towards Cha Tae Hyun, while Cha Tae Hyun tries to swat away the flies that are distracting him. He comments, “They’ve all come to me.” Another fly comes in when Hong Soo Hyun opens the doors. Cha Tae Hyun asks, “How did the flies open the door and come in? That’s strange.”www.soompi.com
