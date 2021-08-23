Cancel
Fountain Price Reaches $0.0088 on Exchanges (FTN)

By Matthew Jenks
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Fountain has a total market capitalization of $777,641.83 and $6,265.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fountain has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. One Fountain coin can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

