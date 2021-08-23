Fountain Price Reaches $0.0088 on Exchanges (FTN)

While bitcoin has lost the $50,000 mark and is trying to reclaim it once again, LUNA has gone on a tear in the past month for a new ATH. Despite falling by a few thousand dollars after breaking above $50,000, bitcoin has recovered most losses and currently stands near that particular level. Most altcoins have also stalled after the notable gains charted yesterday, except for Terra. LUNA is close to the top 10 coins after painting a fresh all-time high hours ago.