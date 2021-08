Access to Gray from the north will be limited for several months while crews complete a bridge replacement project on Goldfinch Avenue just northeast of town. Beginning at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, the road between 110th and Elm Streets will be closed to thru-traffic for the duration of the project, which is expected to finish by Oct. 18. Gray residents will be required to use 120th Street to the south or Falcon Avenue to the west as a detour until the new bridge is operational. Questions about this and any other road construction project in Audubon County can be directed to the department at 712-563-4286 or through the email addresses included below.