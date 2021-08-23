How they called it: Miguel Cabrera's 500th career home run

Major League Baseball compiled television and radio calls of Miguel Cabrera's 500th career home run from the Detroit and Toronto broadcasts

Tigers TV (Matt Shepard, Bally Sports Detroit):

"The 1-1...deep fly ball, right center field, that's got carry, it's gone! Number 500 and history for Miguel Cabrera!"

Tigers Radio (Dan Dickerson, 97.1 The Ticket):

"1-1...fly ball, right center, deep, got a chance...500! Miguel Cabrera has done it!"

Blue Jays TV (Dan Shulman, Sportsnet):

"This one's lifted, right center, is this it? It is! Miguel Cabrera ties the game and hits career home run number 500."

Blue Jays Radio (Ben Wagner, 590 The Fan):

"The pitch...swing and a high fly ball out to deep right center field, headed back towards the wall, and it's gone! Miguel Cabrera with his career 500th home run!"