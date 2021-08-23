Cancel
NFL

Colts QB Wentz to return to practice for final training camp week

By Olivia Ray
WISH-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced Sunday that Carson Wentz will be returning to Colts Training Camp this final week in Westfield. He will participate in limited capacity just three weeks to the day since his foot surgery. Wentz was expected to miss from five to 12 full weeks while recovering from left foot surgery, an injury he sustained in just the second day of practice.

Frank Reich
Carson Wentz
#Nfl Quarterback#American Football#Colts Qb Wentz
