Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Rehab assignment coming soon

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said Sunday that he expects Hudson (elbow) to begin a minor-league rehab assignment within the next week or so, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Hudson looked to have little chance of making an appearance at any level in 2021 after undergoing...

www.cbssports.com

