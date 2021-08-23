Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Homers twice in return

After taking the series finale against the Dodgers to avoid getting swept, the Philadelphia Phillies welcome the Cincinnati Reds to town for a three game set to close out their nine game homestand. After dropping the first two games of the series, the Phillies were able to stay in first place in the NL East with a 2-1 victory. Philly actually has Cincy to thank, as they took down the Braves 12-3 in the last game of their series in Atlanta.