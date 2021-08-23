Cancel
MLB

Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Homers twice in return

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoskins went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs and a walk in Sunday's win over the Padres. Hoskins blasted a solo shot off Ryan Weathers in the fourth inning and off Miguel Diaz in the fifth inning. It was a big showing for Hoskins (groin) in his first game back from the 10-day injured list. He has homered twice in four different games this season. The 28-year-old is slashing .247/.336/.526 with 26 long balls, 70 RBI, 63 runs and three steals in 438 plate appearances.

Rhys Hoskins
Ryan Weathers
#Phillies#Padres#Injured List
