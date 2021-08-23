Cancel
Nationals' Sean Nolin: Coughs up three runs

 4 days ago

Nolin (0-2) allowed three runs on six hits and three walks over four innings Sunday, striking out five and taking a loss against Milwaukee. Nolin's rough afternoon started right out of the gate with Kolten Wong taking him deep for a leadoff homer on Nolin's second pitch of the game. The 31-year-old southpaw then gave up a two-run triple to Wong in the fourth. In his two big-league appearances this season, Nolin's been tagged with seven runs in as many innings while taking a loss in both. For now, it's unclear if he'll get another turn in the rotation.

