Chargers' Matt Seybert: Back with Chargers

Broncos’ QB Drew Lock is trending in the right direction and is not shying away from the competition for the starting quarterback spot in Denver. “I did a lot of soul searching, figuring out what I need to focus on and how I need to go about it. I really do think it made me a better football player to this point in time, but at first, it is like ugh. You get a sense of, it’s hard to even say, but a sense of gratitude for being able to still come out and fight for it and get little competitive juices flowing early in the season and not just when you go out and step on the field and play games,” Lock said, via Troy Renck of TheDenverChannel.com. “We have another test coming up this weekend and I’m going to go out and try to do the same thing. We’ve got a lot more practices left until the first game. I just want to come out every day and show that I’m improving.”