Chargers' Matt Seybert: Back with Chargers

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Seybert signed with the Chargers on Sunday. Seybert spent most of training camp with the team but was released just five days prior to re-signing. He will only fill a depth role among the tight end corps and is facing an uphill battle to make the team.

