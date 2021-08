It is hard to deny that many of the biggest releases of the year have been rap albums. From J. Cole‘s The Off-Season to the looming release of Kanye West‘s DONDA, rap has dominated much of the year. With that said, R&B deserves its flowers as well. Leon Bridges shined on Gold-Diggers Sound, Joyce Wrice stepped up her craft to a new level with Overgrown and Snoh Aalegra could not miss on Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies. Unfortunately, one project that has been severely overlooked is Homegrown from VanJess. With contributions from Kaytranada, Devin Morrison, Garren, Jimi Tents and Phony Ppl, the nine-track EP showed time and time again why VanJess is one of the best duos in R&B.