DNREC: New state park lifeguarding schedule starts Monday

Registration is required for this activity. Mount Shaw is a gem on the 52 WAV list as the highest peak in the Ossipee Range at 2,990 ft with incredible views of Lake Winnipesaukee to the south and the Sandwich Range to the north! The hike is a 7.7-mile loop in the woods. We will summit Mt. Shaw directly and descend over Black Snout and Tate Mountain, gaining 2,450' of elevation. We plan on maintaining a moderate pace. With stops for views and lunch, you should plan on 6+ hours. We will not require the use of face masks on this trip, following the rescinding of restrictions by MA and NH, although we note that masks are still advised for unvaccinated individuals whenever 6' distancing with others cannot be maintained. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.