Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

DNREC: New state park lifeguarding schedule starts Monday

By Frank Gerace
WDEL 1150AM
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting Monday, DNREC will be reducing lifeguarding hours at a couple of ocean swimming beaches at a couple of state parks. Delaware Seashore State Park's Tower Road Beach will be unguarded during the week from Monday through September 3, 2021. From August 30th through September 3rd, Fenwick Island State Park's...

www.wdel.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifeguards#Labor Day#Lifeguarding#Dnrec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
Related
Natick, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Toxic Algae Bloom Shuts Down Swimming At Cochituate State Park

NATICK (CBS) – The three lakes in Cochituate State Park in the Natick area are closed to swimming due to a toxic algae bloom. The area is particularly popular for swimming when it’s hot. According to the message on the park’s phone line, cyanobacteria – which can be harmful to humans and animals – has been detected in the water. The park itself is open, but no swimming is allowed.
Lifestylewta.org

Cougar Lakes

Here's a trail good for a long day-hike or a backpacking trip. Start out by fording the wide but shallow Bumping River, then climb through forest and meadows to two lakes in the heart of the William O. Douglas Wilderness. There are plenty of campsites at the lakes and for...
Hobbieswvexplorer.com

Autumn hunting regs in New River Gorge national park unchanged

Hunting regulations in the newly established New River Gorge National Park & Preserve will remain unchanged for the autumn 2021 hunting season, despite the park's federal redesignation last year. Though change may come hunting in America's newest national park will remain as expressed at the park service website here at...
TravelPosted by
Only In North Dakota

Rent A Canoe And Paddle Through Beautiful Sights At These 6 Parks In North Dakota

Despite being the most landlocked place on the North American continent, North Dakota is a paradise for people who love being on the water. Lakes, rivers, little ponds – it’s got it all in excess. And what better way to enjoy the water than hopping in a canoe and paddling out into the beauty of […] The post Rent A Canoe And Paddle Through Beautiful Sights At These 6 Parks In North Dakota appeared first on Only In Your State.
Ridgewood, NJtheridgewoodblog.net

Ridgewood Parks & Recreation Department is in need of Certified Waterfront Lifeguards for Graydon Pool

Certified Waterfront Lifeguards, Graydon Pool, Ridgewood Parks & Recreation Department, Summer fun. Ridgewood NJ, Ridgewood Parks & Recreation Department is in need of Certified Waterfront Lifeguards to provide adequate coverage in order to keep Graydon Pool open through September 6th. Waterfront Lifeguards filling (temporary) positions must possess their ARC Waterfront...
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Meet The New State Parks Chief

Visits to Wisconsin state parks this year have increased 18% compared to 2020, and increased 36% over pre-pandemic 2019. So far, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has logged more than 9.6 million visits to state parks in 2021. “So it’s just been a huge increase in use of state properties,...
Animalsdailyvoice.com

Shark Sightings Prompt Long Island Town To Close Beaches

A Long Island town has temporarily closed some of its beaches to swimming after lifeguards spotted several sharks feeding on schools of fish. The Town of Southampton said all ocean beaches west of the Shinnecock Canal are closed to swimming until further notice after the sightings on the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 17.
LifestyleKHON2

Baby shark sighting on Kauai closes large pond at Lydgate Beach Park

LĪHU’E, Hawaii (KHON2) – A baby shark sighting on Kauai closes the large pond at Lydgate Beach Park. On Tuesday, Aug. 10, a shark about 2-feet long was seen swimming in the large pond at Lydgate Beach Park. We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here.
Delaware Statedelaware.gov

DNREC Announces New Delaware State Parks Leaders

Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. Bellevue, Fox Point and Fort Delaware State Parks, and First State Heritage Park, have new leaders. Pictured here is Bellevue Hall at Bellevue State Park. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is pleased to announce three new Delaware State...
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Mt Shaw Day Hike

Registration is required for this activity. Mount Shaw is a gem on the 52 WAV list as the highest peak in the Ossipee Range at 2,990 ft with incredible views of Lake Winnipesaukee to the south and the Sandwich Range to the north! The hike is a 7.7-mile loop in the woods. We will summit Mt. Shaw directly and descend over Black Snout and Tate Mountain, gaining 2,450' of elevation. We plan on maintaining a moderate pace. With stops for views and lunch, you should plan on 6+ hours. We will not require the use of face masks on this trip, following the rescinding of restrictions by MA and NH, although we note that masks are still advised for unvaccinated individuals whenever 6' distancing with others cannot be maintained. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
LifestylePosted by
The Blade

Monday Memories: Just sittin' on a stump in the bay at East Harbor State Park

Who wants to sit on the dock when an upended tree puts you over the fishing hole? In this 1945 Blade archive photo, a woman relaxes in the sun at fledgling East Harbor State Park, trying to catch a black bass or a panfish with her bamboo pole. With war-time gas-rationing recently ended, Toledoans were anxious to travel, and the first state park on Lake Erie became an ideal day trip. Ironically, the main attraction, two miles of sandy beach, was submerged by high water levels when the park officially opened in 1947, and then was mostly wiped out by a storm in 1972.
Bellevue, WAPosted by
Bellevue, Washington

Swimming area at Newcastle Beach Park closed

The City of Bellevue closed the Newcastle Beach Park swimming area Thursday, Aug. 19, due to high bacteria levels in the water. Newcastle Beach Park is located at 4400 Lake Washington Blvd. SE. The closure of the swimming area comes at the direction of Public Health – Seattle & King...
Alaska Statekfsk.org

Higher creek water levels carry logs to fish pass, bridge

Last year’s heavy rain and snowfall continue to affect Southeast Alaska. Earlier in the summer, snowmelt led to elevated water levels at the Stikine River, Taku River and other rivers and streams in the region. Higher water levels also mean logs and other debris are getting into creeks. On Kupreanof...
Posted by
Outsider.com

High Volumes of Traffic Causes Concern for the Appalachian Trail

Cabin fever is still brewing. Between this year and last, national and state parks have seen a huge influx of visitors hoping to find escape in the great outdoors. Among these increasingly popular sites is the Appalachian Trail, the ultimate backpacking challenge for folks on the East Coast. With 2,100 miles, the trail stretches from Georgia to Maine, providing some of the best vistas in the country. New hikers are discovering the beauty of the AT. However, many fear that these newcomers may be loving the trail “to death.”
AnimalsWDEL 1150AM

Update | Fin whale stranded near Cape Henlopen dies

The fin whale that was located on a sandbar off the coast of Cape Henlopen State Park died on the beach Friday. DNREC reported the whale, which was first seen Thursday morning maneuvering itself on both the bay and ocean sides of the Cape Henlopen point, rested itself on the ocean beach south of the point Friday, where it died.

Comments / 0

Community Policy