How to Reduce Pollution in Humankind

The latest assessment of climate science is a “code red for humanity,” the head of the United Nations said Monday, as a body of scientists convened by the organization—the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change—warned of the “unequivocal” and in some cases irreversible effects of human influence on the planet. The climate is warming at a pace even faster than previously thought and, without stark emissions cuts, could surpass a crucial temperature threshold “up to a decade sooner than previously thought,” Axios notes. “Unless there are immediate, rapid and large-scale reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, limiting warming to close to 1.5°C or even 2°C will be beyond reach,” the IPCC said in a press release Monday. As report co-author Linda Mearns described it: “Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide.”
