How to Reduce Pollution in Humankind

Humankind is a huge new 4X that’s shaking up the genre. Instead of selecting your culture right from the start, you slowly evolve as time goes on — and your choices determine your playstyle. If you want to win by being the very best agricultural society in the world, you can do that! Or, you can go the war route to defend your borders and see how warfare changes over the ages. Combat is one way Humankind completely changes the way you play a 4X, with units that actually do special things, and war requires using varied units to fight across multiple hexes. In the Industrial Era, units will have to hide in trenches to avoid machine gun fire, and the introduction of tanks will break the stalemate.