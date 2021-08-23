Josephine Baker to Become First Black Woman Buried in Paris’ Panthéon
The remains of Josephine Baker—the American-born French dancer, singer, actress, and activist who died in 1975—will be transferred to the Panthéon in Paris, The New York Times reports. She’ll become the first Black woman and one of only a few foreign-born figures to be interred at the storied tomb. The Panthéon is also the final resting place of icons including Marie Curie, Victor Hugo, Voltaire, and Jean-Jacques Rousseau. The funeral will take place on November 30.pitchfork.com
Comments / 4