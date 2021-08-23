Cancel
Josephine Baker to Become First Black Woman Buried in Paris’ Panthéon

By Evan Minske r
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The remains of Josephine Baker—the American-born French dancer, singer, actress, and activist who died in 1975—will be transferred to the Panthéon in Paris, The New York Times reports. She’ll become the first Black woman and one of only a few foreign-born figures to be interred at the storied tomb. The Panthéon is also the final resting place of icons including Marie Curie, Victor Hugo, Voltaire, and Jean-Jacques Rousseau. The funeral will take place on November 30.

Pitchfork

Pitchfork

Posted by
The Week

France to re-bury U.S.-born Josephine Baker alongside other French luminaries in Pantheon

France's presidential palace confirmed Sunday that Josephine Baker, a U.S.-born dancer and civil rights activist who became a French citizen in 1937, will be laid to rest in the Pantheon alongside other French heroes like Voltaire, Victor Hugo, and Marie Curie. Baker, who died in Paris in 1975 and is currently buried in Monaco, will be the first Black woman and first entertainer buried in the Pantheon, and only the fifth woman given that honor, alongside 72 men. The funeral, first reported by France's Le Parisien newspaper, will take place Nov. 30.
Saint Louis, MOstlouisnews.net

Josephine Baker to enter French Pantheon of national heroes

American-born French dancer Josephine Baker will be inducted into the Pantheon, an honour reserved for France's national heroes, on November 30. The move recognises her courage in actively resisting Nazi Germany during World War II. Franco-American dancer and singer Josephine Baker, a prominent figure in the French Resistance during World...
Celebritiesrnbphilly.com

Beyonce Becomes First Black Woman to Wear Iconic Tiffany Diamond

Beyonce is history in the making as she is the first Black woman to wear the iconic Tiffany Diamond. What is the Tiffany Diamond you ask? Well for starters it is a 128.54 carat diamond and it was originally discovered in a dig in South Africa in 1877 in the Kimberley Mine. As written by WWD, “Tiffany recently acquired the spectacular artwork, which had been in the possession of a private collector since the early 1980s, adding another surprise and layer of storytelling to a vast, yet nuanced advertising effort, which is to break in print next month.”
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Soap Opera Actress Dies at 82

One of Mexico's most beloved and renowned telenovela stars, Lilia Aragón, has died at 82 from undisclosed causes. In a statement shared by the National Association of Actors on Monday, Aragón, who starred in hit soaps like Angelitos Negros, Cuna de Lobos, and Rosa Salvaje, was a revered icon in the industry by fans and colleagues. "The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Lilia Aragón del Rivero, who was General Secretary of our union during the 2006-2010 period," the association issued in Spanish via their Twitter. "Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."
Posted by
The Atlantic

They Met During Lockdown. They Realized Who They Were Dating Later.

Shortly before the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Celia, an American who was working as a teaching assistant in Spain, began to date a man casually. When the spread of the virus intensified, she essentially moved in with him. She was stressed about the status of their relationship, which they never defined. But the couple didn’t argue, and they were both very affectionate; after finishing work, they cooked and baked together. “He was extremely sweet and caring,” Celia told me. (She asked to be identified by her first name only to protect her privacy in discussing personal matters.)
Entertainmentallthatsinteresting.com

George And Willie Muse, The Black Brothers Who Were Kidnapped By The Circus And Billed As ‘Martians’

Born with a rare form of albinism in the Jim Crow South, George and Willie Muse were spotted by a cruel showman and forced into a life of exploitation. In America’s era of sideshow “freaks” in the early 20th century, many people were bought, sold, and exploited like prizes for indifferent circus promotors. And perhaps no performer’s tale is as harrowing as that of George and Willie Muse.
newjerseyhills.com

Actress Thea White dies after cancer surgery

Actress Thea White died Friday, July 30 at the Cleveland Clinic. She was 81. White, who portrayed Muriel Bagge on the animated television show "Courage the Cowardly Dog," suffered complications from a six-hour-liver cancer surgery July 20, her family said. Born Thea Zitzner in Newark on June 16, 1940, she...
Posted by
Wide Open Country

Glynn Turman: Aretha Franklin's Ex-Husband is an Emmy Winner and Rodeo Champion

Glynn Turman is a man who has worn many hats over the years. Not only is he an Emmy-winning actor, but a renowned rodeo champion and real-life cowboy. Hailing from New York, Turman settled down at his IX Winds ranch in California decades ago to live life as a cowboy and raise his children in the peace of the country. He's even been talk of the town lately as the face of Beyoncé's latest Ivy Park collection, Rodeo. Not to mention, he had a personal relationship with the one and only Aretha Franklin.
Posted by
Upworthy

25 pictures that show what white privilege looks like

Trigger warning: This article contains images and themes of race-motivated violence that may be distressing to some readers. The past year, 2020, saw protests break out in all 50 states in America over the police killing George Floyd. Protests raged on and highlighted the systemic racism that still plagues America. The pandemic then took hold all over America and within no time saw protests from the white community about not being able to get haircuts, refusing to wear masks, and refusing to get vaccinated. The protests highlighted more than anything what white privilege looks like. While the Black community was fighting to just exist, many white people were refusing to listen to scientists and doctors that would help contain the virus. More than a year on, it's become evident that vaccines work, to the point that 97% of the people getting hospitalized after contracting the virus are unvaccinated people. Many conservatives and right-wing media have quite often justified their right to protest the CDC guidelines by citing the Black Lives Matter protests and it reveals white privilege more than anything.

