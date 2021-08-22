Cancel
Snap-by-snap look at Trey Lance's outing vs. Chargers

By Kyle Madson
 4 days ago
Trey Lance got a new opportunity Sunday against the Chargers. After working mostly with the second-team in the preseason opener, he was supposed to get a couple series with the starters in between series led by starting QB Jimmy Garoppolo. However, Lance took over for Garoppolo after the starter orchestrated a 15-play drive, and Garoppolo never re-entered.

Lance first entered with 13:43 left in the second quarter. Here’s a snap-by-snap look at his second NFL outing:

First series

– First-and-10: It’s a shotgun handoff to JaMycal Hasty for 5 yards.

– Second-and-5: Easy throw over the middle to Deebo Samuel. Quick read on a blitz, easy throw and he drilled it in for a pickup of 9 after a short run by Samuel.

– First-and-10: Pressure flushes Lance out to his right. He did the right thing keeping his eyes down the field and then throwing it away.

– Second-and-10: Hasty picks his way off left tackle for a couple yards.

– Third-and-8: Blitz comes and Lance goes to the right read to Samuel, but his toss was behind Samuel and off the receiver’s hands. If he puts that on target it’s a first down and a big gain.

Drive stats: 1-3, 9 yards

Second series:

First-and-10: Lance and the 49ers take over at their own 14-yard-line. Starting LG Laken Tomlinson is out of the game. RB Wayne Gallman pinballs forward for a gain of 6.

Second-and-4: Gallman is stuffed for no gain.

Third-and-4: An interception on a high throw. Mohamed Sanu was the intended target and had it bounce off his hands for a pick. It looked a lot like the interception Jimmy Garoppolo threw to end the 49ers’ first series. This one from Lance lacked the necessary touch to give his receiver a chance.

Drive stats: 0-1, 0 yards, INT

Third series

First-and-10: 49ers start at their own 25. Empty set to start and Lance rips one way behind TE Charlie Woerner.

Second-and-10: Hasty churns ahead for 5 yards.

Third-and-5: Lance is sacked. He had a lane to run, but flattened out at the line of scrimmage while keeping his eyes downfield. He nearly got stripped, broke one tackle, then got brought down. Not a good play for the rookie.

Drive stats: 0-1, 0 yards

Fourth series

First-and-10: Only 57 seconds left in the first half with the 49ers down 10-2. This is a good situation for him to get in. First throw is flat out dropped on a screen to Gallman. That’s brutal for the veteran running back.

Second-and-10: Good throw to WR Trent Sherfield for a pickup of 9 on an in route. Lance really let that one rip. Good throw.

Third-and-1: Gallman blasts ahead for a gain of 11 and a first down. Timeout 49ers. Good start to the drive for Lance after a couple rough series.

First-and-10: Lance to Sherfield for 41 yards. Great touch down the sideline, dropped it in his lap. That’s an excellent play and the second time that pair has hooked up for a big gain this preseason.

First-and-10: Offsides on the Chargers.

First-and-5: Brandon Aiyuk nearly drops a crossing route, but he hauls it in. It was a little behind him.

Second-and-2: 15 seconds left from the 5. Empty set and Lance finds Sanu for a touchdown. Great route, great throw. Perfectly-executed drive by Lance. He needed that one bad.

Two-point try: They go empty again, Lance looks to throw, can’t find anyone so he tucks it and takes off for the conversion. There’s a flag on rookie left tackle Jaylon Moore though for holding. Despite that, the decision to run was a good one.

Drive stats: 4-5, 58 yards, TD

Fifth series

First-and-10: Lance gets the start to the second half for the second consecutive game. Gallman got seven yards on a handoff, and an illegal hands to the face penalty on the Chargers gave the 49ers 5 extra yards and a first down.

First-and-10: Another sack. Lance never saw the defensive end who dragged him down.

Second-and-16: Quick out to Richie James Jr. gets on the receiver in a hurry and he never got his hands to the football. Good placement, but maybe too much pace.

Third-and-16: Draw to Gallman for 11 yards ends the drive.

Drive stats: 0-1, 0 yards

Sixth series

First-and-10: Gallman out of the pistol runs for 4 yards.

Second-and-6: There’s the legs. Nowhere to throw so Lance steps up through the pocket and raced to the sideline after a gain of 8. It looked like James was open before Lance decided to run with it.

First-and-10: Hasty picks his way forward for 5 yards.

Second-and-5: No gain on a cutback run for Hasty.

Third-and-4: A dart to WR Travis Benjamin hits the receiver in the chest for 8 and a first down. Nice timing and a good throw.

First-and-10: It looked like Lance wanted to air one out, but he rolled right and tried to squeeze one in to James and nearly had it picked off. Not a great decision.

First-and-20: Holding on TE MyCole Pruitt backs the 49ers way up. A handoff to Gallman goes for 7.

Second-and-13: James holds onto an easy throw from Lance. Play action right, Lance booted back left and floated it out nicely to James for 11. Easy throw and the rookie converted.

Third-and-2: Hasty with a nice run outside for a first down.

First-and-10: 5 yards for Hasty on first down.

Second-and-5: Hasty gets a yard.

Third-and-4: Oh my. Lance fires a seed to Benjamin across the middle and hits the receiver perfectly for a 16-yard touchdown. That was perfectly done. What a bounce-back for him. The touchdown throw to Benjamin is the kind of play that shows why the 49ers traded up to draft Lance.

Drive stats: 3-3, 35 yards, TD

Summary

Lance had another up-and-down night that featured a slow 1-5 start for 9 yards and an interception. He bounced back in a big way though with a touchdown before the half, and another touchdown late in the third quarter.

What stood out most was the physical tools. He didn’t show them off as much in the opener, but Sunday night he was more mobile and flashed his strong arm more often. There are still some things to iron out with his accuracy and touch, but his high-end talent is extremely apparent. It’s going to become harder and harder to justify keeping Lance off the field.

Final stats: 8-14, 102 yards, 2 TDs, INT, 89.9 rating

