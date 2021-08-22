Cancel
Texans QB Deshaun Watson is No. 18 on NFL Top 100 Players list

By Mark Lane
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QlhWP_0bZoUkIR00

Deshaun Watson may not be getting any team reps or preseason action with the Houston Texans, but he is still foremost on the mind of his peers.

According to the NFL Top 100 Players list, which is allegedly voted on by the actual, active players in the league, Watson placed No. 18.

That Watson is No. 18 on the list also underscores why the Texans are at the bottom of most power rankings. Whatever the reason, the Texans are going from a three-time Pro Bowler to a journeyman or third-round rookie under center. Furthermore, the roster seemingly declined compared to a same time a year ago with the departure of three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt.

Watson placing No. 18 also shows the trade value that he has with the rest of the NFL, and why it is taking a long time for the Texans to find just the right deal. How much is fair compensation for the reigning NFL passing title champion who will be 26 years old on Sept. 14?

Throw in the fact Watson also has a no-trade clause, and it is hard to pull off such a trade.

2021 could be the last time Watson places on such a list, provided that he doesn’t get out on the field this season and play at an elite level.

