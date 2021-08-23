Firefighters rescue multiple people trapped inside a Motel 6 due to flooding in Vernon

In a joint operation with Manchester, Vernon's first responders rescued multiple people trapped in a Motel 6 due to flooding.

Vernon town officials say the Hockanim Rover overran its banks due to the heavy rains from Henri Sunday. The river flooded the access road and bridge trapping the guests.

The guests wanted to leave but could not and called out for help. Town officials say two cars drove into the water but were disabled due to the rushing water.

The Vernon Fire Department opened the fence, cleared the brush, and made a safe pathway while opening access onto I-84 so several carloads of people could leave the building.

Town officials did not have an exact count of people rescued but did say it was about six carloads of people who "used the opportunity to leave the motel."

