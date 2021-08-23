Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vernon, CT

Firefighters rescue multiple people trapped inside a Motel 6 due to flooding in Vernon

Posted by 
FOX 61
FOX 61
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vbRKg_0bZoUfso00

In a joint operation with Manchester, Vernon's first responders rescued multiple people trapped in a Motel 6 due to flooding.

Vernon town officials say the Hockanim Rover overran its banks due to the heavy rains from Henri Sunday. The river flooded the access road and bridge trapping the guests.

The guests wanted to leave but could not and called out for help. Town officials say two cars drove into the water but were disabled due to the rushing water.

The Vernon Fire Department opened the fence, cleared the brush, and made a safe pathway while opening access onto I-84 so several carloads of people could leave the building.

Town officials did not have an exact count of people rescued but did say it was about six carloads of people who "used the opportunity to leave the motel."

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER , FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Hartford local news

 https://www.fox61.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vernon, CT
Vernon, CT
Accidents
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Vernon, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Manchester, CT
Local
Connecticut Accidents
Manchester, CT
Crime & Safety
Manchester, CT
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trapping#Firefighters#Motel 6#Accident#Twitter#Facebook Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Google
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy