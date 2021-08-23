Special Weather Statement issued for Jewell, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 21:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for north central Kansas...and south central Nebraska. Target Area: Jewell; Smith A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Jewell, northeastern Smith, Nuckolls and southern Webster Counties through 1000 PM CDT At 915 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Red Cloud, or 36 miles south of Hastings, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Cowles around 920 PM CDT. Guide Rock around 930 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Bostwick, Superior, Nelson and Nora. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH