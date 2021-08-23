Severe Weather Statement issued for McCook by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 20:01:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: McCook THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL MCCOOK COUNTY HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southeastern South Dakota.