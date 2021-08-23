Cancel
Charlotte County, VA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Charlotte, Halifax by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 20:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Charlotte; Halifax THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN APPOMATTOX...CHARLOTTE...SOUTHEASTERN CAMPBELL AND NORTH CENTRAL HALIFAX COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.

alerts.weather.gov

