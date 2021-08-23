Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Luzerne County, PA

Flash Flood Warning issued for Luzerne by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 22:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Luzerne The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Luzerne County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 200 AM EDT. * At 1017 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 3 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Wilkes-Barre, Pittston, Old Forge, Moosic, Edwardsville, Luzerne, Bear Creek, West Wyoming, Bear Creek Village, Glendale, Mountain Top, Stoddartsville, Kingston, Plains, Exeter, Swoyersville, Duryea, West Pittston, Larksville and Forty Fort. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
West Pittston, PA
City
Bear Creek Township, PA
County
Luzerne County, PA
City
Edwardsville, PA
City
Plains, PA
City
West Wyoming, PA
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
City
Luzerne, PA
City
Duryea, PA
City
Moosic, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 14:43:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-26 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 330 PM MST. * At 243 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mammoth, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mammoth. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Rawlins County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Rawlins by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 20:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This thunderstorm will produce damaging winds resulting in areas of near zero visibility in blowing dirt. Use extreme caution if you must travel and be alert for rapidly changing visibility. Target Area: Rawlins A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR WESTERN RAWLINS COUNTY At 813 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southwest of Atwood, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Atwood, McDonald, Blakeman and Beardsley. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Garfield County, MTweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Garfield, Petroleum by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 20:06:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-26 20:16:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Garfield; Petroleum The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Garfield County in northeastern Montana Southeastern Petroleum County in northeastern Montana * Until 1000 PM MDT. * At 654 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mosby. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Saint Bernard Parish, LAweather.gov

Hurricane Watch issued for Lower St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 11:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Lower St. Bernard HURRICANE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT STORM SURGE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Yscloskey - Hopedale - Reggio * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 50 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: early Sunday morning until Monday morning - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 74 to 110 mph - The wind threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for life-threatening wind of equivalent CAT 1 or 2 hurricane force. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect life and property should now be rigorously underway. Prepare for considerable wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Considerable roof damage to sturdy buildings, with some having window, door, and garage door failures leading to structural damage. Mobile homes severely damaged, with some destroyed. Damage accentuated by airborne projectiles. Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks. - Many large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. Several bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Large areas with power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 7-11 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: Begins Saturday evening - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 9 feet above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for extreme life-threatening storm surge flooding greater than 9 feet above ground. - PREPARE: Evacuation efforts should soon be brought to completion before driving conditions become unsafe. - ACT: Leave immediately if evacuation orders are given for your area to avoid being cut off from emergency services or needlessly risk lives. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Devastating to Catastrophic - Widespread deep inundation from storm surge flooding. Structural damage to buildings, with many washing away. Damage greatly compounded from considerable floating debris. Locations may be uninhabitable for an extended period. - Near-shore escape routes and secondary roads washed out or severely flooded. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. 9 feet or more inundation is possible outside the hurricane protection levee. Overtopping of the hurricane protection levee is possible from Caernarvon...Verret to Bayou Dupree. This includes the interior parish back levee from the Violet Canal to Verret. Life threatening inundation is possible. - Extreme shoreline erosion. New shoreline cuts possible. - Massive damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Numerous small craft broken away from moorings with many lifted onshore and stranded. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 6-10 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, bayous, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.slfpae.com/closures.aspx - http://homeport.uscg.mil - http://emergency.louisiana.gov
Estill County, KYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Estill, Lee, Owsley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 04:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Estill; Lee; Owsley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Owsley, southeastern Estill and Lee Counties through 215 PM EDT At 145 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Yellow Rock, or near Beattyville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Ida May around 150 PM EDT. Belle Point, Whynot and Pebworth around 155 PM EDT. White Ash around 200 PM EDT. Mount Olive, Proctor, Corgleton and Greeley around 205 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Beattyville, Lower Buffalo, Fincastle, Maloney, Airedale, St. Helens, Enoch, Primrose, Monica, Zoe, Fixer and Grass. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Kent County, RIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Kent, Newport, Washington, Western Kent by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential downpours are occurring with this storm. Be alert for ponding of water on roads and possible minor flooding. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Eastern Kent; Newport; Washington; Western Kent A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Washington, southwestern Newport and south central Kent Counties through 230 PM EDT At 138 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Exeter, or 8 miles west of North Kingstown, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, pea size hail and torrential downpours. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include South Kingstown, North Kingstown, Newport, Narragansett, East Greenwich, Hopkinton, Charlestown, Richmond, Exeter, West Greenwich and Jamestown. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Iowa County, WIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Iowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 09:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Iowa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN IOWA...NORTHWESTERN DANE AND SOUTHEASTERN SAUK COUNTIES At 915 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles west of Prairie Du Sac to 8 miles southwest of Mazomanie, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Prairie Du Sac, Sauk City, Mazomanie, Spring Green, Black Earth, Barneveld, Blue Mounds, Arena, Plain, Bluffview, Ridgeway, Blue Mound St Park and Devils Lake St Park. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Garfield County, MTweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Garfield, Petroleum by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 17:58:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-26 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Garfield; Petroleum The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Garfield County in northeastern Montana Southeastern Petroleum County in northeastern Montana * Until 700 PM MDT. * At 557 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mosby, or 16 miles east of Winnett, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Public. At 5:50pm public reported quarter size hail near Winnett. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mosby, Cat Creek and Petrolia Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Jackson County, MSweather.gov

Storm Surge Watch issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 11:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 20:00:00 CDT Target Area: Jackson HURRICANE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT STORM SURGE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Pascagoula - Ocean Springs - St Martin * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 35 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect life and property should now be underway. Prepare for significant wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 4-7 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: Begins Saturday evening - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 6 feet above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for life-threatening storm surge flooding of greater than 6 feet above ground. - PREPARE: Evacuation efforts should soon be brought to completion before driving conditions become unsafe. - ACT: Leave immediately if evacuation orders are given for your area to avoid being cut off from emergency services or needlessly risk lives. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Large areas of deep inundation from storm surge flooding. Structural damage to buildings, with several washing away. Damage compounded by floating debris. Locations may be uninhabitable for an extended period. - Large sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads washed out or severely flooded. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Severe beach erosion. - Major damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Many small craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages with some lifted onshore and stranded. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 4-8 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, bayous, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.msema.org
Environmentweather.gov

Hurricane Watch issued for West Feliciana by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 11:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: West Feliciana HURRICANE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - St Francisville * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 45 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 74 to 110 mph - The wind threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for life-threatening wind of equivalent CAT 1 or 2 hurricane force. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect life and property should now be rigorously underway. Prepare for considerable wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Considerable roof damage to sturdy buildings, with some having window, door, and garage door failures leading to structural damage. Mobile homes severely damaged, with some destroyed. Damage accentuated by airborne projectiles. Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks. - Many large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. Several bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Large areas with power and communications outages. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 4-8 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://emergency.louisiana.gov
Clinch County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clinch, Echols by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 17:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-26 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Clinch; Echols A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Echols and west central Clinch Counties through 600 PM EDT At 531 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mayday, or 12 miles northeast of Statenville, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts 40 to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Mayday. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Cherokee County, NCweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 18:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Cherokee FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WESTERN CHEROKEE AND SOUTH CENTRAL MONROE COUNTIES At 658 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is likely ongoing in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Even though the heavy rain has ended it will take some time for water to recede. Some locations that will experience flooding include Murphy, Hiawasse Dam, Violet, Unaka, Hot House, Coker Creek and Culberson.
Garfield County, MTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Garfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 18:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-26 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Garfield A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN GARFIELD AND SOUTHEASTERN PETROLEUM COUNTIES At 629 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mosby, or 23 miles east of Winnett, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mosby and Cat Creek. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Garfield County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Garfield, Petroleum by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 18:57:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-26 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Garfield; Petroleum A complex of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Garfield and southeastern Petroleum Counties through 800 PM MDT At 655 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles south of Mosby, or 22 miles southeast of Winnett, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mosby and Cat Creek. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Cherokee County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 15:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cherokee A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Cherokee County through 500 PM CDT At 435 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 6 miles southwest of Scraper, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Tahlequah... Peggs MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Howard County, IAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Howard, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 01:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 05:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Howard; Mitchell The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Mitchell County in north central Iowa Northwestern Howard County in northeastern Iowa Southwestern Fillmore County in southeastern Minnesota Southern Mower County in southeastern Minnesota * Until 545 AM CDT. * At 151 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Le Roy, Adams, Lyle, Lime Springs, Stacyville, Rose Creek, Cherry Grove, York, Ostrander, and Chester. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Pocahontas County, WVweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest Pocahontas by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 17:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-26 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause elevated levels on small creeks and streams, and ponding of water on country roads and farmland along the banks of creeks and streams. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to travel across flooded roads. Find alternate routes. It takes only a few inches of swiftly flowing water to carry vehicles away. Target Area: Northwest Pocahontas Downpours will impact portions of northeastern Pocahontas County through 615 PM EDT At 508 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms with heavy rainfall 8 miles northeast of Greenbank, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Heavy rainfall will cause rapid rises on small streams and creeks. Campers and backpackers should stay away from creek banks as runoff continues. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Pocahontas County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Chester County, PAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chester by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 13:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. In addition to damaging winds, frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Chester The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Chester County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 245 PM EDT. * At 152 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Downingtown, or near West Chester, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include West Chester, Coatesville, Downingtown, Lionville, Marshallton, Lionville-Marchwood, West Goshen, South Coatesville, Modena, Exton and Thorndale. This includes Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 308 and 313. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Defiance County, OHweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Defiance, Paulding by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 18:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-26 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Defiance; Paulding A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Defiance and northeastern Paulding Counties through 815 PM EDT At 739 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Defiance, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Defiance. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Sabine Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Sabine by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 14:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Sabine A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Sabine Parish in northwestern Louisiana and southeastern Sabine Counties through 615 PM CDT At 532 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Toledo Bend Dam, moving west at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Hemphill, Fairmount and Yellowpine. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Comments / 0

Community Policy