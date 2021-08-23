Small business owners concerned about the rise in COVID-19 cases in the metro

ATLANTA — Local business owners say that as the pandemic wears on and the number of cases in the metro Atlanta area grow, their concern for their businesses is again growing.

Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln was at a business expo with nearly 100 small business owners Sunday who are trying to bounce back from the impacts they felt during the pandemic.

Organizers of the expo say is about finding ways to keep the community connected with small businesses during the challenges.

More than 80 businesses were represented at the Black Vendor Expo. Many of those companies were birthed during the pandemic by people who were laid off from their jobs.

They also say that their concern grows with each new confirmed case.

“There were some people who just signed a lease before the pandemic started and couldn’t get customers out and things like that, so I just felt like it was super important to allow those companies to come in and rent at least for one month,” said expo organizer Jasmine Hopkins.

The FDA is expected to give full approval on the COVID-19 vaccine in the coming days.

Local small business owners hope that their seal of approval will encourage more people to get vaccinated, and decrease the number of cases of the virus.

