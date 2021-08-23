Trump booed at Alabama rally after telling crowd to get vaccinated

For all the media hullaballoo about the messy Afghanistan withdrawal, what is really exerting downward pressure on President Biden's approval rating and by extension his party's chances in next year's midterm elections is the dispiriting resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic. The millions who scrambled for vaccine appointments in the spring thought the summer would bring permanent liberation from more than a year of misery and fear. Instead, the twisted selfishness of the unvaccinated minority has teamed up with an insanely transmissible coronavirus variant to threaten another long winter of discontent and death. If the president doesn't want the hated Delta variant to take his presidency down with him, he needs to get ahead of both the virus and the narrative.