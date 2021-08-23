St. Cloud woman leads Ramsey County deputies on high-speed chase, crashes with infant in car
A 20-year-old St. Cloud woman with an outstanding fugitive warrant out of Wisconsin crashed in St. Paul on Saturday following a high-speed chase with an infant in the vehicle. The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that shortly after midnight a deputy noticed a suspicious vehicle at a closed gas station in the 300 block of Little Canada Road that's been the target of burglars.www.redlakenationnews.com
