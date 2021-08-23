Cancel
NHL

Rod Gilbert, Mr. Ranger, dies at 80

By Zach Leach
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 4 days ago
Rod Gilbert, whose No. 7 hangs in rafters of Madison Square Garden, recorded 406 goals and 1,021 points in 1,065 career NHL games -- all with the Rangers. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The hockey world mourns the loss of an all-time great as New York Rangers Hall of Famer Rod Gilbert has passed away. The Rangers announced that “Mr. Ranger”, the franchise leader in points, died Sunday at the age of 80. The Rangers released a statement for Gilbert’s family at this time. GM Chris Drury stated the following:

Everyone in the Rangers organization mourns the loss of a true New York icon. Rod’s remarkable talent and zest for life personified this city and endeared him to hockey fans and non-hockey fans alike. Growing up a young Rangers fan, one of the first names I ever heard about was Rod Gilbert – he was synonymous with Rangers hockey. It was an incredible privilege to get to know Rod. His passion and dedication to the Rangers will forever be a source of inspiration for me.”

Gilbert, whose No. 7 hangs in rafters of Madison Square Garden, recorded 406 goals and 1,021 points in 1,065 career NHL games – all with the Rangers. He is the franchise leader in both marks and the only player to pass the 400-goal and 1,000-point threshold for New York. A member of the famed GAG “Goal-A-Game” line with Jean Ratelle and Vic Hadfield, Gilbert was an eight-time All-Star and Bill Masterton Award winner.

However, Gilbert truly earned the name “Mr. Ranger” from his involvement with the Blueshirts well after his playing days. Gilbert was omnipresent at Madison Square Garden in community outreach roles with the Rangers, as well as working with alumni and in many charitable capacities. A beloved and respected member of the Rangers organization and the NHL family at large, Gilbert will be missed.

