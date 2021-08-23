Cancel
New York Jets to seek pass rush help after losing Carl Lawson (Report)

By Geoff Magliocchetti
 4 days ago
With Carl Lawson done for the year, the New York Jets are looking for help from abroad to strengthen their pass rush. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the New York Jets are looking for help from abroad to find pass rushing reinforcements after losing prized acquisition Carl Lawson for the entire 2021 season. Lawson, signed to a three-year, $45 million deal in March, was carted from the field after he ruptured his Achillies during a joint practice with the Green Bay Packers on Thursday.

