Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Abigail Hawk is Getting ‘Shuteye’ as She, Northeast U.S. Brace for Tropical Storm Henri

By Amy Myers
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Now that Tropical Storm Henri has hit land in the Northeast, many are waiting out the weather indoors. That includes Blue Bloods star, Abigail Hawk. According to CNN, the storm was originally a hurricane when on water. However, once it made landfall on the coast of Rhode Island earlier today, it weakened to a tropical storm with 60 mile-per-hour winds. Even though it’s no longer a hurricane, the storm is still extremely dangerous. Since its arrival on the East Coast, more than 130,000 people have lost power. Weather experts expect the storm to continue toward the Connecticut-New York border, weakening as it continues its path across the Northeastern states. By Monday afternoon, experts say Tropical Storm Henri will take a turn to the east and head back out into the water.

outsider.com

Comments / 0

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

183K+
Followers
19K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
State
Rhode Island State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Selleck
Person
Frank Reagan
Person
Abigail Hawk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blue Bloods#Tropical Storm#U S#Extreme Weather#Northeast#Cnn#Blue Bloods#Nypd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘I Dream of Jeannie’ Star Barbara Eden Goes Deep on How She Successfully Diets and Works Out at 90

OK baby-boomers, did you have “I Dream of Jeannie” star Barbara Eden living to be 90 years old on your classic TV bingo card?. Well, Eden is alive and well. She just celebrated the Big 9-0 on Monday. Eden, who played Jeannie in the popular 1960s NBC sitcom, keeps herself in good shape. How? Through mixing exercise and a healthy diet. She talked about it in an interview with Closer Weekly.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Conners’ To Have Live Premiere for Season 4

Some pretty interesting news about ABC sitcom “The Conners” popped up on Thursday. Its Season 4 premiere will be shown live to its fans. According to TV Line, the show, which stars John Goodman and Sara Gilbert among others, will be doing a live show from its set on Sept. 22. “The Conners” did a live show for its audience in Season 2. Now, this episode will be live for both East Coast and West Coast viewers.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Big Sky’: John Carroll Lynch Will Return in Season 2, Despite His Character Being Killed in Season 1

“Big Sky” is bringing back John Carroll Lynch for their second season on ABC. But his character was killed in Season 1. What gives?. Lynch, according to an article from Deadline, will appear at some point in the drama. But details around him showing up as Montana state trooper Rick Legarski have not been released. Lynch did appear on Thursday with a quick on-screen moment at the TCA event in Los Angeles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy