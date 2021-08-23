Vols' Jackson finds home at key spot in defense after impromptu debut

Theo Jackson long has valued his ability to play multiple positions in Tennessee's secondary, and going into his (first) senior season in 2020 he went to the coaching staff wanting to broaden his horizons by playing another spot on a more regular basis. The request mostly fell on deaf ears, at least until the Vols were in a pinch in the second half of their season opener at South Carolina. Jackson got thrown into the nickel position against the Gamecocks and had to adjust on the fly, but nearly a year and several starts there later, the veteran has found a home at a position he's made his own in Tennessee's new defense.