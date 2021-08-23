Meet the new leaders of UC’s Undergraduate Student Government

On March 5, President April Gable and Vice President Taylor Allgood were elected to the University of Cincinnati’s (UC) Undergraduate Student Government (SG). Gable is a fourth year, studying communications and interdisciplinary studies, which will focus on political science and women, gender and sexuality studies. Allgood is a third year, studying international affairs and political science, with minors in French and women, gender and sexuality studies. The pair broke barriers as an all-female slate and promises to lead a platform centered around diversity and inclusion, sustainability, school spirit, mental health and accessibility.