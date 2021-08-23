Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cincinnati, OH

Meet the new leaders of UC’s Undergraduate Student Government

By Katy McAfee
University of Cincinnati News Record
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn March 5, President April Gable and Vice President Taylor Allgood were elected to the University of Cincinnati’s (UC) Undergraduate Student Government (SG). Gable is a fourth year, studying communications and interdisciplinary studies, which will focus on political science and women, gender and sexuality studies. Allgood is a third year, studying international affairs and political science, with minors in French and women, gender and sexuality studies. The pair broke barriers as an all-female slate and promises to lead a platform centered around diversity and inclusion, sustainability, school spirit, mental health and accessibility.

www.newsrecord.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Cincinnati, OH
Education
City
Cincinnati, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Government#Un Women#Undergraduate Student#Student Affairs#Uc#French#Sg#Tnr#Pnc#Team Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
United Nations
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Eviction ban’s end will allow pandemic lockouts to resume

PHOENIX (AP) — Tenant advocates and court officials were gearing up Friday for what some fear will be a wave of evictions and others predict will be just a growing trickle after a U.S. Supreme Court action allowing lockouts to resume. The high court’s conservative majority late Thursday blocked the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy