Long before Peter Krause was fire captain Bobby Nash on 9-1-1, he was Casey McCall on Sports Night. And this Krause anecdote probably has more to do with Sports Night, although it has tendrils in 9-1-1. As a ton of actors do, Krause worked as a bartender to pay the bills as he sought work in his dream profession. And it still irritates him to recall working at a pub in Midtown Manhattan and experience how New Yorkers turned their backs on the World Series. As if. We all know baseball at least claims to be America’s game.