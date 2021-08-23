EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won leads gains among Asian currencies

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won flat vs U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares slipped on Thursday and were set to snap a three-day rally after the country's central bank raised its policy rate from a record low to address a buildup in financial imbalances. ** The won pared early gains, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The KOSPI fell 9.32 points, or 0.30%, to 3,137.49 as of 0224 GMT, reversing the 0.27% gain it clocked a day ago. ** The Bank of Korea raised its policy rate for the first time in almost three years, becoming the first major Asian central bank to shift away from pandemic-era monetary settings as surging household debt created new threats for the economy. ** Technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.66%, leading the declines on the benchmark, while internet giant Naver and biopharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics also dropped 1.86% and 1.35%, respectively. ** Investors' focus is on the BOK governor's press conference, and the U.S. Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium later this week. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 139.0 billion won ($119.05 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,167.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , up 0.09%. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,167.7 per dollar, down 0.3%, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,167.9. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.08 point to 110.27. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.0 basis points to 1.457%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.1 basis points to 1.947%. ($1 = 1,167.5900 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V)
