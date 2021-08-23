Cancel
EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won leads gains among Asian currencies

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

Aug 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR ` Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 109.850 109.8 -0.05 Sing dlr 1.360 1.3621 +0.16 Taiwan dlr 27.970 28.008 +0.14 Korean won 1172.600 1179.6 +0.60 Baht 33.270 33.339 +0.21 Peso 50.202 50.33 +0.25 Rupiah 14410.000 14450 +0.28 Rupee 74.385 74.385 +0.00 Ringgit 4.227 4.236 +0.21 Yuan 6.491 6.5012 +0.16 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 109.850 103.24 -6.02 Sing dlr 1.360 1.3209 -2.87 Taiwan dlr 27.970 28.483 +1.83 Korean won 1172.600 1086.20 -7.37 Baht 33.270 29.96 -9.95 Peso 50.202 48.01 -4.37 Rupiah 14410.000 14040 -2.57 Rupee 74.385 73.07 -1.77 Ringgit 4.227 4.0400 -4.42 Yuan 6.491 6.5283 +0.58 (Compiled by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru)

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

