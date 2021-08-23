Cancel
GRAINS-Soybeans jump nearly 1%, rebound from near 2-month low

CANBERRA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose nearly 1% on Monday to rebound from a near two-month low, though expectations of bigger supplies and concerns about demand for U.S. supplies kept a lid on gains.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.9% at $13.02 a bushel by 0137 GMT, having closed down 2.2% on Friday when prices hit a June 28 low of $12.77-1/4 a bushel.

* The most active corn futures were up 0.2% at $5.38 a bushel, having closed down 2.5% in the previous session when prices hit a July 26 low of $5.32-1/2 a bushel.

* The most active wheat futures were up 0.4% at $7.31-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 2% on Friday.

* The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is expected to recommend to the White House reducing federal biofuel blending mandates for 2021 to below 2020 levels, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday, in what would be a blow to the biofuels industry.

* Beneficial rains this weekend in the Dakotas and surrounding U.S. crop areas aid crops that have struggled with months of drought.

* The Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour last week projected that U.S. farmers would harvest a corn crop of 15.116 billion bushels and a soybean crop of 4.436 billion bushels, both larger than the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s latest estimates.

MARKET NEWS

* The safe-haven dollar traded near its highest in more than nine months against major peers, while commodity currencies like the Aussie languished amid worries that the Delta coronavirus variant could derail the global economic recovery.

* Asian share markets were trying to pick up the pieces following last week’s thrashing as coronavirus concerns showed little sign of abating, while safe-haven flows benefited the dollar ahead of a key update on U.S. monetary policy.

