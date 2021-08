What are we afraid of? Why don’t some people want to talk about all of America’s history, including black history? And what is Critical Race Theory?. In this “Your Voice. Their Future.” podcast, Child Advocates seeks the truth with an expert in Critical Race Theory. He’s a law professor from Indiana University who was one of the founders of Critical Race Theory workshops in colleges and universities in the 1980’s. He shares the real story of its’ purpose and why it’s not about shame or blame.