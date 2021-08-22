Devin Banda tune featured on episode of ‘Roswell, New Mexico’

WARNING: The following contains spoilers for Roswell, New Mexico Season 3, Episode 4, "Walk on the Ocean," which aired Monday on the CW. One of the biggest mysteries of Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 has been who will die. Early on, Maria (Heather Hemmens) had a vision about someone's funeral and how the protagonists were covering up a murder. There were a few characters it could not be, including Max (Nathan Parsons), Isobel (Lily Cowles), Alex (Tyler Blackburn) and Maria. It initially seemed like Michael (Michael Vlamis) was destined to die, but as Alex brought up, he wouldn't cover up his murder. Come Roswell, New Mexico Season 3, Episode 4, "Walk on the Ocean," Isobel and Maria have their anwer, and this tragedy hits close to home.