Devin Banda tune featured on episode of ‘Roswell, New Mexico’

By John Henry Medina
tejanonation.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA song recorded by Tejano singer Devin Banda was featured on an episode of the CW television series Roswell, New Mexico. “Un Poquito Mas” was featured in a dance scene of Episode 4 for Season 3, “Walk On The Ocean,” of the science fiction drama that aired on Aug. 16.

