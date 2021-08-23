Cancel
Motorsports

Why Almost Anyone Could Still Earn the Final NASCAR Playoff Spot

By Matt Weaver
Autoweek.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe final NASCAR Cup Series playoff spot will come down to Daytona International Speedway. On one hand, Tyler Reddick enters the Coke Zero Sugar 400 25 points ahead of Richard Childress Racing teammate Austin Dillon. On the other hand, it’s a superspeedway race and literally anyone could win, even teams well outside of the top-15 in the championship standings so don’t print out the final brackets just yet.

MotorsportsHerald Tribune

Ranking NASCAR's bubble drivers who are most likely to win at Daytona

Erik Jones called it a "wild card." Aric Almirola said it was one of the most "intense" races last season. Chris Buescher said he's "got nothing to lose." Racing at Daytona International Speedway has always been chaotic. But with Saturday's Coke Zero Sugar 400 once again serving as the final race of the regular season, expect even more fireworks this time around.
Michigan StateCBS Sports

NASCAR Crash Course: Was win in Michigan Ryan Blaney's breakthrough moment?

Ryan Blaney was two turns from winning the season-opening Busch Clash, checkered flag in sight. He ended it backwards after good buddy Chase Elliott spun him out. It was the latest trend in a close but no cigar narrative that's defined Blaney's career. Often compared with Elliott as the sport's two millennial stars, Blaney's fallen behind his friend in every category: wins, championships, even Most Popular Driver awards.
MotorsportsNBC Sports

Daytona Cup storylines: Last spot, last shot

The 16-driver NASCAR Cup Series playoff field will be finalized in Saturday night’s regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway (7 p.m. ET, NBC). Last year saw Daytona host the regular season finale for the first time. William Byron scored his first career Cup win to make the playoffs, while Clint Bowyer and Matt DiBenedetto secured playoff berths on points.
MotorsportsAutoweek.com

Here's the NASCAR Cup Playoff Situation as Series Heads to Daytona

Tyler Reddick currently holds the 16th Playoff-eligible spot by 25 points over Richard Childress Racing teammate Austin Dillon. Those are the only two drivers who can still qualify for the playoff field on points. In the race for the Regular Season Championship, Kyle Larson leads Denny Hamlin by 28 points.
MotorsportsBirmingham Star

Weekend Preview: Daytona International Speedway

There's one seat left at the playoff table. After Kevin Harvick clinched on points with a 14th-place finish in last Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway, 15 of the 16 playoff berths have been filled. Tyler Reddick currently holds the 16th playoff-eligible spot by 25 points over...
Michigan StatePosted by
Racing News

Michigan Race Results: August 22, 2021 (NASCAR Cup Series)

NASCAR results from Michigan International Speedway. Today, the NASCAR Cup Series unloads at the 2-mile oval in Brookyln, MI. Michigan International Speedway is set to host the FireKeepers Casino 400. View Michigan results for the NASCAR Cup Series below. Michigan/Gateway/Springfield Menu: NASCAR/INDYCAR/ARCA. Entries/Info | TV Schedule | ARCA Qual (Michigan)...
MotorsportsBleacher Report

NASCAR at Daytona 2021: Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream and Drivers

The NASCAR Cup Series regular season ends Saturday where it started in February. Last time the Cup Series took to the Daytona International Speedway oval, Michael McDowell emerged as the surprise winner. That set off a string of unexpected wins to put some lesser-known drivers in the 16-car playoff field. Christopher Bell was also victorious at Daytona in February, but his win came on the track's road course.
MotorsportsRichmond.com

Fast Thoughts for Aug. 25: Who's the favorite to claim the final Cup playoff spot? Also, Sellers closing in on sixth Late Model championship at South Boston

1 Who earns the final Cup playoff spot? The 26-race regular season ends this weekend at Daytona, and with it 14 drivers’ hopes of qualifying for the playoffs will be squelched. Fifteen of the 16 spots have been secured: 13 via wins and two — Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick — by points. That leaves everyone ranked between 16th and 30th on the points chart on the left battling for one final postseason ticket. Based only upon the standings, Tyler Reddick holds a commanding 25-point lead over Richard Childress Racing teammate Austin Dillon. But obviously a win by anyone in that 15-driver range negates the need for a calculator — win and you’re in. Here’s how Vegas ranks the contenders in the fight for the final playoff spot: Austin Dillon (20-1 to win according to BetMGM): Boasts the strongest Daytona résumé among this group: His 2018 Daytona 500 win is one of eight top-10 finishes in 16 starts, plus he finished third there in February. Last week’s crash at Michigan will force him to be aggressive Saturday, which is the best way to control your own destiny on a superspeedway. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (20-1): Would be fair to say he has a puncher’s chance at Daytona, because he’s often involved in a majority of the accidents. Won there in July 2017 with Roush Fenway Racing but hasn’t finished better than 18th in three starts with JTG-Daugherty Racing. Bubba Wallace (25-1): Michael Jordan’s race team has suffered through growing pains in its first season, which was to be expected, but Toyota’s struggles haven’t helped. Finished fifth in this race last year, but that was in a Ford, which appears to have stronger superspeedway cars. Matt DiBenedetto (25-1): Looking for his second consecutive playoff berth, but his three finishes at Daytona for Wood Brothers Racing have been forgettable — 19th, 12th and 33rd. Recent mometum has been strong, however: finishes of fifth (the Indy road course) and sixth (Michigan) the past two weeks. Ryan Newman (33-1): The 2008 Daytona 500 champion is trying to salvage a disappointing final season at Roush Fenway. He’s been caught in crashes in his past two starts at Daytona, but if he can keep the car on the track, he usually finds his way near the front. Tyler Reddick (33-1): His four finishes at Daytona have been dreadful — three DNFs, then February’s 27th-place finish when he was 12 laps down. Hard to imagine he won’t to play it safe and put pressure on his teammate to win. Others needing a win Saturday to advance: Chris Buescher 40-1, Ross Chastain 40-1, Chase Briscoe 50-1, Cole Custer 50-1, Daniel Suarez 50-1, Erik Jones 66-1, Ryan Preece 66-1, Corey LaJoie 80-1, Anthony Alfredo 150-1 2 Short-track spotlight: Peyton Sellers all but locked up his sixth Late Model championship at South Boston Speedway with a sweep of 75-lap twin features Saturday. The NASCAR national weekly points leader passed 16-year-old Landon Pembelton on Lap 27 and held off Mike Looney in the final laps of the opener, then won from the 11th starting spot in the nightcap. “Honestly, anybody could have driven this car tonight,” Sellers said after his eighth win this season at South Boston. “It was on rails.” Other winners were Jason Myers (Limited Sportsman), Scott Phillips and Nathan Crews (Pure Stock doubleheader) and Josh Dawson (Hornet). Also around the commonwealth: Points leader Matt Carter rolled to his ninth Modified victory at Langley Speedway this season by winning the opener of a 30-lap doubleheader Saturday. He topped Brad Adams by .848 seconds before finishing fifth in the nightcap, won by Rick Gdovic. Other winners were Chris Roberts (Grand Stock), Louie Pasderetz (Super Truck) and Landon Florian (U-Car). Kayla Surles broke through for her first career Modified win at Dominion Raceway, topping Chris Humblet and points leader Mike Rudy in a 35-lap feature. Other winners were Cameron Bolin (Legend doubleheader sweep), Ryan Matthews and Chris Donnelly (Virginia Racer doubleheader), Ryley Music (Bandolero), Tyler Warriner (Mini Cup) and Ronnie Jones (Mini Stock). Tam Topham and Morgan Widener split 15-lap Pro Modified twin features at Wythe Raceway. Other winners were Justin Tate (U-Car), Keith Griffitts (Super Street doubleheader), Tanner Cook (Pro Mini) and Braxton Surber (K-Car).
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

One Spot! One Shot! Final NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Position up for Grabs During This Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

One race – Saturday’s (Aug. 28) Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway – and one spot remains for a driver to make the 2021, 16-driver NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. Talk about intense pressure!. Entering the summer classic, NASCAR’s regular season finale, 15 drivers have secured their position in...
Daytona Beach, FLPosted by
The Associated Press

Teammates Reddick, Dillon eye final playoff spot at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — There’s one guy Tyler Reddick doesn’t expect any help from at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday night: His teammate. Reddick and fellow Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon are essentially battling each other for the 16th and final spot in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. And that makes teamwork at the 2½-mile superspeedway downright tricky, maybe even unthinkable, for the duo.
Motorsportsnbcsportsedge.com

Coke Zero Sugar 400 Dark Horses: Austin Dillon is motivated

The tapered spacer is really just another type of ‘plate’ to restrict the horsepower by limiting air flow through the carburetor, but however you take cars and arbitrarily slow them by 10 mile per hour, you also close the gap between the haves and the have nots. Fans who like plate racing for reasons other than 'Big One' accidents get a chance to see their favorite drivers excel for a change.
Motorsportsnumberfire.com

Daily Fantasy NASCAR: Current Form, Track History, and Betting Odds for the Coke Zero Sugar 400

If you've played NASCAR DFS for any amount of time, you know how to play things at drafting tracks. You stack the back in order to stack that cash. As outlined in this week's track preview, the volatility and length of the race both lend themselves to our prioritizing place-differential points. It's a tried-and-true strategy, and it's one we'll want to deploy this weekend.

