Why Almost Anyone Could Still Earn the Final NASCAR Playoff Spot

1 Who earns the final Cup playoff spot? The 26-race regular season ends this weekend at Daytona, and with it 14 drivers’ hopes of qualifying for the playoffs will be squelched. Fifteen of the 16 spots have been secured: 13 via wins and two — Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick — by points. That leaves everyone ranked between 16th and 30th on the points chart on the left battling for one final postseason ticket. Based only upon the standings, Tyler Reddick holds a commanding 25-point lead over Richard Childress Racing teammate Austin Dillon. But obviously a win by anyone in that 15-driver range negates the need for a calculator — win and you’re in. Here’s how Vegas ranks the contenders in the fight for the final playoff spot: Austin Dillon (20-1 to win according to BetMGM): Boasts the strongest Daytona résumé among this group: His 2018 Daytona 500 win is one of eight top-10 finishes in 16 starts, plus he finished third there in February. Last week’s crash at Michigan will force him to be aggressive Saturday, which is the best way to control your own destiny on a superspeedway. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (20-1): Would be fair to say he has a puncher’s chance at Daytona, because he’s often involved in a majority of the accidents. Won there in July 2017 with Roush Fenway Racing but hasn’t finished better than 18th in three starts with JTG-Daugherty Racing. Bubba Wallace (25-1): Michael Jordan’s race team has suffered through growing pains in its first season, which was to be expected, but Toyota’s struggles haven’t helped. Finished fifth in this race last year, but that was in a Ford, which appears to have stronger superspeedway cars. Matt DiBenedetto (25-1): Looking for his second consecutive playoff berth, but his three finishes at Daytona for Wood Brothers Racing have been forgettable — 19th, 12th and 33rd. Recent mometum has been strong, however: finishes of fifth (the Indy road course) and sixth (Michigan) the past two weeks. Ryan Newman (33-1): The 2008 Daytona 500 champion is trying to salvage a disappointing final season at Roush Fenway. He’s been caught in crashes in his past two starts at Daytona, but if he can keep the car on the track, he usually finds his way near the front. Tyler Reddick (33-1): His four finishes at Daytona have been dreadful — three DNFs, then February’s 27th-place finish when he was 12 laps down. Hard to imagine he won’t to play it safe and put pressure on his teammate to win. Others needing a win Saturday to advance: Chris Buescher 40-1, Ross Chastain 40-1, Chase Briscoe 50-1, Cole Custer 50-1, Daniel Suarez 50-1, Erik Jones 66-1, Ryan Preece 66-1, Corey LaJoie 80-1, Anthony Alfredo 150-1 2 Short-track spotlight: Peyton Sellers all but locked up his sixth Late Model championship at South Boston Speedway with a sweep of 75-lap twin features Saturday. The NASCAR national weekly points leader passed 16-year-old Landon Pembelton on Lap 27 and held off Mike Looney in the final laps of the opener, then won from the 11th starting spot in the nightcap. “Honestly, anybody could have driven this car tonight,” Sellers said after his eighth win this season at South Boston. “It was on rails.” Other winners were Jason Myers (Limited Sportsman), Scott Phillips and Nathan Crews (Pure Stock doubleheader) and Josh Dawson (Hornet). Also around the commonwealth: Points leader Matt Carter rolled to his ninth Modified victory at Langley Speedway this season by winning the opener of a 30-lap doubleheader Saturday. He topped Brad Adams by .848 seconds before finishing fifth in the nightcap, won by Rick Gdovic. Other winners were Chris Roberts (Grand Stock), Louie Pasderetz (Super Truck) and Landon Florian (U-Car). Kayla Surles broke through for her first career Modified win at Dominion Raceway, topping Chris Humblet and points leader Mike Rudy in a 35-lap feature. Other winners were Cameron Bolin (Legend doubleheader sweep), Ryan Matthews and Chris Donnelly (Virginia Racer doubleheader), Ryley Music (Bandolero), Tyler Warriner (Mini Cup) and Ronnie Jones (Mini Stock). Tam Topham and Morgan Widener split 15-lap Pro Modified twin features at Wythe Raceway. Other winners were Justin Tate (U-Car), Keith Griffitts (Super Street doubleheader), Tanner Cook (Pro Mini) and Braxton Surber (K-Car).