An officer spoke with a woman Aug. 10 at the station. The victim said she received a call Aug. 9 from an 1-800 number. The man said he was with KeyBank and asked if she recently used her bank account to buy something for $500. She said she did not. He told her the bank was investigating fraudulent activities associated with her bank accounts. On Aug. 10, she received another call from a man who said he worked for KeyBank. He told her there was an additional $500 that was taken from her account. During the call, the man sent her a text message and asked she read it back with the numbers, of which she did. The call was disconnected. She then called KeyBank’s fraudulent department to obtain more information on her accounts. She was told no one from the bank called her and confirmed a total of $1,000 was fraudulently taken out of her bank accounts. She went to her bank branch and closed all her accounts. She reopened new ones. She said the person she spoke with used Cash App and Zelle to withdraw money from her accounts. The bank told her it would investigate the incident and encouraged her to file a police report.