The Real Housewives of Potomac

Gizelle Bryant and Wendy Osefo fell out over rumors. On the current season of “Real Housewives of Potomac,” tension has been building between Gizelle Bryant and Wendy Osefo. Earlier in the season, Wendy revealed that she’s now on good terms with Karen Huger. After a disastrous season between them, the two women were able to hash out their issues. And they are now building a friendship. Karen even gave Wendy advice about launching her new home essentials business. When Gizelle and Robyn appeared to be ganging up on Karen at Wendy’s event, she told Robyn to stay out of it and let Karen and Gizelle handle their business.