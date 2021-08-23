Heels Recap: Flipping the Script

The first episode of this show was definitely an odd way to start out, but it makes sense considering that it explains the dynamic in DWL and the relationship between Jack and Ace Spade, which is volatile, to say the least. But hot on the heels, no pun intended, of the premiere episode, Dusty Finish comes out with the aftermath of Ace crying in the ring, and it’s not pretty. The episode makes it pretty clear that a wrestler breaking kayfabe in the ring is bound to be turned on by a lot of fans, if not all of them all at once. Wrestling fans are among the most fickle of fanbases the world over, and to be certain, they don’t like being given a less than stellar show. On top of that, Jack is continually under pressure to sell the Dome, his wrestlers are less than content even they’re willing to stick around, and the wedge that’s been driven deeper between himself and his brother is only making things worse. To add to the turmoil, Ace decides to start hitting the hard stuff and takes off for a nighttime walk to a sports bar where one of his fellow wrestlers happens to work.