Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Erie, PA

Erie’s long slide from third to fifth place in state population a disappointment

Erie Times-News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaybe this is an old Erie thing, but count me among the many who are disappointed that the city has fallen to fifth place among Pennsylvania’s largest cities. As kids, we took pride in Erie’s ranking as Pennsylvania’s third-largest city. In recent years it was overtaken first by Allentown and now by Reading. Some see our city’s decline in population as the result of large employers that have fled the region in recent years, which is true. But Erie, with its beautiful bayfront and cleaner water and atmosphere, is in many ways more appealing than ever.

www.goerie.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Allentown, PA
City
Home, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Erie, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Milne
Person
Dino Bravo
Person
Pat Monahan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#U S Park#Ohio State#Australia#Fort Leboeuf High School#The Zucchini Fairy#The Cleveland Browns#The Ohio Senate#Costello#Presque Isle State Park#Erie Insurance#The Plymouth Tavern#Polish#Holy Trinity Catholic#Polka Country Musicians#Dynabrass#
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy