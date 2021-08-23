Erie’s long slide from third to fifth place in state population a disappointment

Maybe this is an old Erie thing, but count me among the many who are disappointed that the city has fallen to fifth place among Pennsylvania’s largest cities. As kids, we took pride in Erie’s ranking as Pennsylvania’s third-largest city. In recent years it was overtaken first by Allentown and now by Reading. Some see our city’s decline in population as the result of large employers that have fled the region in recent years, which is true. But Erie, with its beautiful bayfront and cleaner water and atmosphere, is in many ways more appealing than ever.