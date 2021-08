“What is a legacy?” ponders Alexander Hamilton (Lin-Manuel Miranda) toward the conclusion of “Hamilton,” Miranda’s blockbuster musical. “It’s planting seeds in a garden you never get to see.” But a funny thing happened to the cast and crew of Miranda’s Tony Award-winning musical: a filmed version of the stage production with the original cast has allowed its participants to actively watch the garden grow. Released on Disney Plus last year, “Hamilton” the movie has followed right in the footsteps of its acclaimed original production, earning awards accolades and stoking cultural conversations years after the cast took their final bows. SEEClassic Broadway musicals...