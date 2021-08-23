Local churches pushback on re-instated mask mandate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local churches are already pushing back against the state’s updated public health order. It’s the first weekend masks are again required indoors for everyone as a way to stop the spread of the Delta variant – but some churches in Albuquerque are taking a strong stance against the mandate. “I, along with all of these other pastors, do not believe it’s the church’s job or a pastor’s job to tell you only what a doctor can tell you,” says Dustin Woodward, the pastor at Citizen Church.