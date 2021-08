Henri is soaking the U.S. Northeast with rain and disrupting transport after being downgraded to a tropical depression. The former hurricane will produce additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches, with locally higher amounts possible, over portions of Long Island, New England, southeast New York, New Jersey, and eastern Pennsylvania through Monday, the National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory at 5am local time. It caused a trail of power outages and flooded roads along the coast. Dominion Energy was forced to reduce output at the Millstone Power Station.